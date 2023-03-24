John Mitton, 64: Glendoick garden centre nursery manager dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

John Mitton, 64: Glendoick garden centre nursery manager dies

Under John and the Cox family, Glendoick went on to win multiple national awards.

By Chris Ferguson
John Mitton, nursery manager at Glendoick Garden Centre, has died.
John Mitton, who played a major role in developing Glendoick garden centre as one of the foremost horticultural outlets in Europe, has died suddenly aged 64.

He was nursery manager at Glendoick for more than three decades where he was responsible for its famous rhododendrons and azaleas.

Ken Cox, managing director of Glendoick garden centre said: “Thousands of gardens all over the UK and Northern Europe are filled with the plants which were grown at Glendoick under John’s care.

“Glendoick is a very strange place without him and he will be sorely missed. Glendoick owes a huge debt to John.”

Early days

John was brought up near Southampton where he studied, and married his first wife, the late Janice, and went on to have two of a family, Karl and Lee.

During the early 1980s he worked as a nursery propagator at the Rothschild Estate of Exbury Gardens in the New Forest.

In the late 1980s, he took up his post at Glendoick, in the Carse of Gowrie, which opened for business in 1973, where he remained for 33 or 34 years.

Under John and the Cox family, Glendoick went on to win multiple national awards including UK Garden Centre of the Year in 2009 and 2013.

Tribute

Ken Cox said: “I can barely remember a time when John wasn’t here. He started work at Glendoick at around the time by father and mother were starting to hand over the running of Glendoick to me.

“He took on the running of the nursery and looking after the gardens and had kept this role for well over 30 years.

“Glendoick is very much in his debt for his long service and professionalism, and gardens all over Europe are filled with the plants whose production he oversaw. He won the Royal Caledonian Horticulture Medal in 2020. ”

Outside work, John enjoyed curling for Rossie Priory Curling Club, dancing, and took up paddle boarding latterly.

He is survived by his wife Chrissie and sons Karl and Lee. His funeral takes place at Perth crematorium on Friday March 31.

