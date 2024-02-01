Outstanding £675k Fife steading conversion has great views and stunning interior

The Byres is a superb steading conversion in a rural Fife setting.

Located in countryside between Kelty and Kinross, it enjoys fabulous open views across two lochs and a hill.

It forms part of Flockhouse Farm Steading, a high quality development created in 2009 by the Good House Company.

A shared private road leads to the small development, which is nestled in countryside and surrounded by mature trees.

With 300 sqm of accommodation spread over three floors the Byres has no shortage of space.

At the heart of the home is an impressive kitchen/dining room. Crafted to a high standard, it features a central island, natural stone surfaces, a range cooker and a wine fridge.

Impressive views

Steps from the kitchen lead into the living room, which enjoys the best views of the house from its large bank of windows. These frame a vista across Loch Leven, Loch Ore and Benarty Hill.

A wood burning stove keeps the living room cosy at this time of year and the semi-open plan layout allows its warmth to flow through the house.

A family room is on the lower ground floor. It has patio doors to the garden and could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

The main bedroom enjoys an outlook over Loch Ore and Benarty Hill. It has an en suite shower room as well as a walk-in dressing room.

The house has three further bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

There is a double garage with electric doors. Above the garage is a home office or studio that also has excellent views.

An air source heat pump provides heating and hot water. This generates a Renewable Heat Incentive payment of £463 every quarter, which will be paid until the summer of 2027.

A garden wraps around the house and has a stone wall as its boundary. In total the plot extends to just under a third of an acre.

Despite its peaceful, rural setting, the Byres is just two miles from the M90 and has excellent transport links.

The Byres, Flockhouse Farm Steading, Blairadam is on sale with Savills for o/o £675,000.