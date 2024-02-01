Outstanding £675k Fife steading conversion has great views and stunning interior

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Outstanding £675k Fife steading conversion has great views and stunning interior

The Byres forms part of a steading conversion carried out by the Good House Company in 2009. It enjoys fabulous views over Loch Leven, Loch Ore and Benarty Hill.

By Jack McKeown
The Byres is a superb family home. Image: Savills.
The Byres is a superb family home. Image: Savills.

The Byres is a superb steading conversion in a rural Fife setting.

Located in countryside between Kelty and Kinross, it enjoys fabulous open views across two lochs and a hill.

It forms part of Flockhouse Farm Steading, a high quality development created in 2009 by the Good House Company.

The Byres has an idyllic countryside setting. Image: Savills.
The house enjoys excellent views. Image: Savills.

A shared private road leads to the small development, which is nestled in countryside and surrounded by mature trees.

With 300 sqm of accommodation spread over three floors the Byres has no shortage of space.

A high quality kitchen is at the heart of the home. Image: Savills.

At the heart of the home is an impressive kitchen/dining room. Crafted to a high standard, it features a central island, natural stone surfaces, a range cooker and a wine fridge.

Impressive views

Steps from the kitchen lead into the living room, which enjoys the best views of the house from its large bank of windows. These frame a vista across Loch Leven, Loch Ore and Benarty Hill.

The living room has a wood burner and terrific views. Image: Savills.
The Byres is spread over three levels. Image: Savills.

A wood burning stove keeps the living room cosy at this time of year and the semi-open plan layout allows its warmth to flow through the house.

A family room is on the lower ground floor. It has patio doors to the garden and could be used as a fifth bedroom if needed.

The main bedroom enjoys an outlook over Loch Ore and Benarty Hill. It has an en suite shower room as well as a walk-in dressing room.

The house has three further bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

A good sized garden wraps around the house. Image: Savills.

There is a double garage with electric doors. Above the garage is a home office or studio that also has excellent views.

An air source heat pump provides heating and hot water. This generates a Renewable Heat Incentive payment of £463 every quarter, which will be paid until the summer of 2027.

The Byres enjoys idyllic views. Image: Savills.

A garden wraps around the house and has a stone wall as its boundary. In total the plot extends to just under a third of an acre.

Despite its peaceful, rural setting, the Byres is just two miles from the M90 and has excellent transport links.

The Byres, Flockhouse Farm Steading, Blairadam is on sale with Savills for o/o £675,000.

 

