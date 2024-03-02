Man, 57, in ‘critical condition’ after being hit by minibus in Kirkcaldy

A 57-year-old man has sustained serious injuries after being hit by a minibus at busy Kirkcaldy roundabout.

The pedestrian was struck by a silver Mercedes Vito whilst crossing the road at Chapel Level Roundabout shortly after 11am on Friday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where his condition is described as critical.

The occupants of the minibus were not injured.

Police appeal for information

Police are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw, Roads Policing Unit, Glenrothes, said: “Chapel Level Roundabout is a busy junction so I am appealing to people who were in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward.

“I am particularly keen to hear from motorists with dashcams as they may have captured footage that will assist our investigation.”

“Information can be passed to police via 101. Please quote incident number 1125 of Friday, 1 March 2024.”