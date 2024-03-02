Two males charged with firearms offences after Perth police raid

A man and a teenager have been arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences after police raided a property in Perth.

Officers on a warrant were called to the Strathtay Road area of the city on Thursday following a police operation.

Two males – one aged 44 and another aged 16 – were subsequently arrested after police searched the residence.

They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

A local resident described seeing two police vans, including one specialist search vehicle, outside the property on Saturday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two males have been arrested following a police operation in Perth.

“On Thursday, February 29, officers acting under warrant searched a property in Strathtay Road.

“Two males, aged 16 and 44, were arrested and charged in connection with firearms offences and are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.”