Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car at Kirkcaldy roundabout

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a Kirkcaldy roundabout.

The incident took place at Chapel Level Roundabout shortly after 11am on Friday.

The condition of the casualty has not been confirmed.

The road has been cleared since the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Chapel Level Roundabout in Kirkcaldy around 11.05am on Friday.

“The pedestrian has been taken to hospital.”