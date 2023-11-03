Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment?

Dundee young people are doing their bit to help the environment.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised to crack down on single-use vapes thanks to the work of a young Dundee woman.

That’s because Laura Young, who studies at Abertay in Dundee, was sick of seeing single-use vapes thrown away.

Her campaigning, including speaking in parliament, picking up hundreds of vapes and posting her message on social media, helped to inspire the action.

If Laura can do it, why not you?

Dundee young people and the environment:

Are you concerned about the planet?

What role do you think Dundee young people should be playing in the fight against climate change?

Answer our questions below so we can find out what young people in Dundee are doing to protect the environment, and share your views and stories with our readers in future articles.

And please get in touch with ideas for future articles. Email joanna.bremner@dcthomson.co.uk