Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment?

Young people around the world are concerned about the planet. We want to hear from Dundee young people like you.

By Joanna Bremner
Laura Young has been campaigning against disposable vapes and hopes a ban is coming soon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Laura Young has been campaigning against disposable vapes and hopes a ban is coming soon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Dundee young people are doing their bit to help the environment.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised to crack down on single-use vapes thanks to the work of a young Dundee woman.

That’s because Laura Young, who studies at Abertay in Dundee, was sick of seeing single-use vapes thrown away.

Her campaigning, including speaking in parliament, picking up hundreds of vapes and posting her message on social media, helped to inspire the action.

If Laura can do it, why not you?

Laura Young is a Dundee young person trying to protect the environment.
Laura Young has also given a Ted Talk on reducing plastic waste. Image: Laura Young /Andrew Cawley

Dundee young people and the environment:

Are you concerned about the planet?

What role do you think Dundee young people should be playing in the fight against climate change?

Answer our questions below so we can find out what young people in Dundee are doing to protect the environment, and share your views and stories with our readers in future articles.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

More stories you might like

And please get in touch with ideas for future articles. Email joanna.bremner@dcthomson.co.uk 

More from Environment

Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed.
Dundee photographer Shahbaz Majeed holding rescheduled city talk
Head gamekeeper Richard says use of these humane cable restraints must be allowed to continue. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I thought snaring foxes was cruel – could Perthshire gamekeeper Richard change my mind?
A side by side image of a kingfisher perched on a branch and the smiling Dundee Botanic Garden Curator, Kevin Frediani.
Kingfisher spotted in Dundee's Botanic Garden for the first time in the attraction's history
The new Angus solar park. Image: Ecosse Solar Parks.
New 20-acre Angus solar park opens after £2m investment
2
Lighthouse engineer James Addison, at Scurdie Ness Lighthouse, Montrose. Image: NLB.
Fifer James Addison is the modern-day lighthouse keeper safeguarding Scotland’s coastline
Women swimming in Loch Venachar.
Life after dark: The night wild swimmer and her love for Loch Venachar
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB squirrel column Picture shows; RB squirrel column. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Balgay red squirrel is Dundee's best kept secret
2
A flooded River Street in Brechin
Storm Babet: Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie wants more support in flooding aftermath
NTS Manager Helen Cole. Image: Marieke McBean.
Why are cattle returning to Perthshire Munro Ben Lawers after 'a couple of hundred…
Frank Smith, who has been forced to leave his Heron Rise home. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Dundee residents 'trapped in their homes' and others forced to flee after Storm Babet…

Conversation