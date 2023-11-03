Environment Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment? Young people around the world are concerned about the planet. We want to hear from Dundee young people like you. By Joanna Bremner November 3 2023, 12.00pm Share Dundee young people: What role should you play in protecting the environment? Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/environment/4785621/dundee-young-people-protect-environment/ Copy Link 0 comment Laura Young has been campaigning against disposable vapes and hopes a ban is coming soon. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Dundee young people are doing their bit to help the environment. First Minister Humza Yousaf has promised to crack down on single-use vapes thanks to the work of a young Dundee woman. That’s because Laura Young, who studies at Abertay in Dundee, was sick of seeing single-use vapes thrown away. Her campaigning, including speaking in parliament, picking up hundreds of vapes and posting her message on social media, helped to inspire the action. If Laura can do it, why not you? Laura Young has also given a Ted Talk on reducing plastic waste. Image: Laura Young /Andrew Cawley Dundee young people and the environment: Are you concerned about the planet? What role do you think Dundee young people should be playing in the fight against climate change? Answer our questions below so we can find out what young people in Dundee are doing to protect the environment, and share your views and stories with our readers in future articles. An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page. More stories you might like 7ft Dundee statues show how disposable vape problem just keeps getting bigger February 7 2023 Suffering from ‘eco-anxiety’? Why fighting for the planet in Dundee will help January 13 2023 Dundee group reveal weird science behind TV zombie smash The Last of Us February 10 2023 Dundee salon star Charlie on why she charges more to give your cut hair a new life May 3 2023 This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items? January 2 2023 VIDEO: Can Camperdown gardeners really feed Dundee for free? April 15 2023 And please get in touch with ideas for future articles. Email joanna.bremner@dcthomson.co.uk
