This New Year, should we ditch all single-use items?

We have all heard of the single-use plastics ban. But some people want to get rid of single-use items entirely.

The single-use plastics ban has been in place in Scotland since June last year (2022).

But for groups like Zero Waste Scotland, it still is not good enough.

Miriam Adcock works for Zero Waste Scotland. She was at the V&A recently to answer people’s questions about plastic.

For Miriam, the ban is a step in the right direction. But more needs to be done to achieve a world without unnecessary waste.

What does a world without single-use look like?

With the single-use plastics ban, Scotland has moved away from a lot of problematic plastic items.

This includes plastic straws, cutlery, cups and plates, all of which are banned.

And food containers made from expanded polystyrene are no longer allowed.

But even the new biodegradable containers and cutlery options that are being distributed are bad too, says Miriam.

“Most people will be eating with them [biodegradable containers and cutlery] in the high street, and they will be covered in food waste,” she pointed out.

“Where are you going to put it when you’re done with it?

“Chances are, people will throw it in the general waste bin.”

Check out this recycling sorter which can help you identify which bin to put things in.

“Not using them at all is better,” added her colleague, Spela Raposa. “They are still problematic items.”

Zero Waste Scotland would like to move away from single-use items completely.

But how do we get there?

‘Ditching Disposables’: The war on single-use

Zero Waste Scotland is trialling use and return schemes around the country.

These involve a deposit scheme for reusable containers, a charge for single-use items and edible spoons for ice cream.

But some Dundee businesses have expressed concern over these sort of schemes, with one worker from Clark’s Bakery saying that she doubted items would be returned.

“You always have to start somewhere,” Spela continued.

“We can’t sit here and say ‘yes, the ban is the answer to all of our problems’.

“But it’s a first step on a journey.”