Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright pledges St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United after ‘criminal’ first half-hour versus Hearts

By Eric Nicolson
January 2 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 2 2023, 1.02pm
Drey Wright
Drey Wright. Image SNS.

Drey Wright has pledged St Johnstone will be fast starters against Dundee United.

Choosing a New Year’s resolution has been easy for the Perth men.

Making sure the “criminal” opening half-hour to their clash with Hearts, which cost Saints dearly last Wednesday, stays in 2022 is at the front of their minds.

And Wright believes bringing in 2023 by beating their local rivals in the Premiership is the perfect way to show a lesson has been learned quickly.

“Looking back, it was criminal for us to start a game like that,” he said.

“We never got on the ball and I can’t really remember us even stringing a few passes together.

“Then we’re 2-0 down.

“Hearts are a good side but it was really poor from us.

“After about 30 minutes I thought we actually did more than enough to win the game – even from being two behind – and we’ve pushed them right to the end.

Stevie May scored one of Saints' two goals
Stevie May scored one of Saints’ two goals. Image: SNS.

“We didn’t need to be told by the manager it wasn’t good enough.

“We were telling each other on the park ‘this needs to stop’.

“We’ve proved that we’re a much better team than we showed.

“Getting off to a better start shouldn’t be a problem on Monday.

“It’s a local derby, it will be a good atmosphere and we’re playing a team coming off a win.

“Our confidence will still be there because we know the character we’ve got in that dressing room.

“The first goal will be very important, as it so often is in this league.”

Wright added: “We can make this a really big year for the club.

“I wasn’t here last season but it wasn’t great.

“It will never be a nice environment to be in if you’re struggling at the wrong end of the table.

“We’ve got a good points total on the board and we’re determined to keep that going, starting against Dundee United.

“We’re definitely looking up the way.”

Two can’t become three

Two defeats in a row – particularly when they have been inflicted by the runaway league leaders and the team highly likely to finish third – is no cause for panic.

But ensuring two doesn’t become three is the hallmark of a side with top six ambitions.

“Early on in the season we went on a run of games when we weren’t picking up enough points but we put that right,” said Wright.

“We gelled as a team and went on a really good spell of form.

“We got our results in all sorts of different ways – controlling games, coming from behind and nicking points.

“That’s a great attribute to have in this league.”

Back to his best

Wright has been a virtual ever-present in Callum Davidson’s side since rejoining from Hibs.

And the Englishman believes his form has reached the heights hit before sustaining an ACL injury in his first spell at McDiarmid Park.

“Definitely,” he said.

“Getting regular football is something I’ve been needing for such a long time.

“I was getting back to that level just before football was shut down for Covid.

“After that (at Hibs) I didn’t get consistent football.

“But since coming back here I’ve started nearly all the games and come off the bench when I haven’t.

“I knew I could show people what I could do if I got that chance again.

“Long may it continue.

“The manager has been really good for me and hopefully I’m repaying it.

“Coming back to this club has been great for me.”

Drey Wright
Drey Wright in his first spell with Saints. Image: SNS.

The wing-back role has been a very good fit for Wright’s skillset.

“I’ve done it for little spells over the course of my career,” he said.

“The main thing for me isn’t the position, it’s playing every week.

“If I could pick one it wouldn’t be wing-back because there’s a lot of running!

“Joking aside, though, I do back myself defensively and if you look at my stats that would support my case.

“I feel fine in that regard.

“I want to make sure I get the balance right and carry a threat at the other end of the pitch.”

