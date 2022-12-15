St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan draws Perth club and Socceroos parallel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone star Ryan McGowan draws Perth club and Socceroos parallel

By Eric Nicolson
December 15 2022, 7.30am Updated: December 15 2022, 12.58pm
Ryan McGowan can see similarities between St Johnstone and Australia. Image: Shutterstock.
Ryan McGowan can see similarities between St Johnstone and Australia. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan can see a parallel between his country and his club.

The Australian national team surpassed pre-World Cup expectations when a strong dressing room bond, combined with clear and detailed match strategies, underpinned their passage through to the last-16 in Qatar.

With the Scottish Premiership set to resume for Saints against Ross County on Saturday, McGowan believes the Perth side have similar traits to draw upon as they seek to stay a top-six side for the duration of their league campaign.

“For Australia to get to the round of 16 was a great achievement and taking Messi’s Argentina to the last kick of the game was something to be really proud of from an Aussie perspective,” said McGowan, who played in the 2014 World Cup but missed out on selection this time around.

“We had to go through the play-offs to even get to the World Cup and that created a lot of talk about pathways, and whether we were producing enough good players.

“What they’ve done in Qatar has got Australians back behind the national team again.

“I was involved in a lot of the qualifiers so I was super-happy for everyone who was involved.

“They’ve made memories and achieved some history by winning two games.

“Hopefully that’s a springboard.”

‘Not the fanciest team’

Switching the focus to Scottish football, the former Hearts and Dundee United man added: “What it shows is that if you’ve got a tight group, everyone believing in each other and a good game plan then you’ve got a chance against anyone.

“It’s similar to what we’ve got here at St Johnstone.

“We’re not the fanciest team and there weren’t many people talking up our chances at the start of the season.

“But we’ve got a great dressing room, we work hard for each other and we set up well. That’s half the battle in football.”

St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS
St Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

After a summer of significant player transition, Saints have given themselves a solid platform for the second phase of the Premiership season, according to McGowan.

“We’ve set a standard of what we want to be about,” he said. “That’s what you have to do.

“You have to set a standard then as players you police that.

“If performances don’t match up then that’s down to us.

“We’ve got a good group who won’t hide from that.

“We’re not always going to play great but we need to make sure we keep getting the basics right and are in the game until the end.

“Sometimes pretty football isn’t what’s needed. You get games like St Mirren when we were down to 10-men and just needed to find a way to get a result.

“As the season progressed, I think we did that a lot better.

“Boys have taken confidence from it and so have the fans.

“We’ve given ourselves a platform and we want to build on it now.

“We’ve played everybody in the league and we know there’s not much between most of the teams and what a string of good results can do for you.”

Squad depth

Team selection wasn’t easy for manager Callum Davidson before the World Cup break and it will be even harder after it.

“Good teams have strength in depth,” said McGowan.

“The manager knows that when he’s bringing a player off the bench it’s a like for like.

“That’s a benefit whether you’re trying to stay in front in a game or chase a goal.

“It’s huge to know that you’ve got subs to make an impact.

“Training is even better now that most of the guys with long-term injuries are back. It keeps everybody on their toes.”

