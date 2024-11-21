Jim Goodwin: Dundee United must take advantage of Rangers ‘negativity’ and ‘tension’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: Dundee United must take advantage of Rangers ‘negativity’ and ‘tension’

The Tangerines could draw level on points with the Gers on Saturday.

Jim Goodwin on the touchline on his last visit to Ibrox with United in 2022.
Goodwin on the touchline on his last visit to Ibrox with United in 2022. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has urged his Dundee United players to utilise the looming sense of “negativity” at Rangers as the Tangerines seek to upset the odds at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are currently toiling NINE points behind Celtic and Aberdeen, having lost to both clubs this term.

A supporter protest at last month’s defeat against Kilmarnock saw banners unveiled reading: “No chairman or CEO, no director of football operations. No clue, one scapegoat” and “The mismanagement of Rangers must stop and stop now.”

A victory in Govan would see United draw level on points with the Gers.

And while respectful of the quality Rangers have in their ranks, Goodwin reckons the Terrors could create “nervous tension” with a good start in Glasgow – and build from there.

Rangers fans make their feelings known at Kilmarnock
Rangers fans make their feelings known last month. Image: SNS

“Of course, going to Ibrox is a challenge, but a number of teams have had decent success against Rangers this season,” said Goodwin.

“We also understand what is going on there. Can we use some of that negativity surrounding them to our advantage? We want to set the stall out early – try to get some nervous tension around the place.

“The start of games against Rangers and Celtic are always crucial. Rangers have scored a lot of goals in the opening 15 minutes, so staying in the game is important.

“From there, the concentration levels are key because Rangers have good quality in attacking areas.

“However, when we have the ball, we need to be brave and not turn over possession cheaply. That is our opportunity to rest and, at the same time, be a bit creative ourselves.”

Goodwin: We are always learning

Rangers claimed a narrow 1-0 win at Tannadice earlier this season, with the Tangerines ultimately paying the price for a passive start.

Tom Lawrence broke the deadlock in the early stages and, despite threatening more in the second half, United couldn’t restore parity.

Goodwin has been poring over the footage from that contest this week and firmly believes there are lessons to be learned. He is also adamant the Terrors are now a stronger proposition.

Rangers' Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring the only goal when the sides last met
Tom Lawrence celebrates scoring the only goal when the sides last met. Image: SNS

“Absolutely, we can learn from that game,” he continued. “We are learning all the time, as a group.

We probably showed Rangers too much respect in that first half. We were a lot better in the second half, imposed ourselves more and got higher up the pitch.

“I’ve actually just been watching the game back this week and there really were lots of good things within it. We perhaps didn’t do enough to win the match, but we could easily have taken a point on the day.

“And I believe we have improved as a group since that day. There is a clearer understanding of what is being asked. I hope that pans out on Saturday with a positive performance. We want to come back with a result.”

Buoyant Barron a familiar face

Key to that strategy will be quelling the metronomic influence of Connor Barron, a player who Goodwin afforded plentiful opportunity to shine during his time as Aberdeen manager.

The classy midfielder – who has also been part of recent Scotland squads – has been a silver lining to an otherwise inconsistent campaign for Rangers. None of which surprises his former gaffer.

Jim Goodwin, left, gave Connor Barron a chance to cement his place at Aberdeen
Goodwin, left, gave Barron a chance to cement his place at Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“When I took the job at Aberdeen, Connor had just come back from a successful loan spell at Kelty Hearts, and I immediately thought he was one of the better players in the group” lauded Goodwin.

“He had a great attitude, was brave and comfortable on the ball.

“Connor has a little bit of everything. Out of possession, he is willing to get stuck in and make tackles. In possession, he has a great range of passing. So, it hasn’t surprised me to see him doing so well at Rangers.

“I played him in pretty much every game at Aberdeen up until the latter stages when there were contract negotiations going on and I think that became a distraction.”

Goodwin: I’ll give youth a chance at Tannadice, too

And Goodwin is determined to give that same platform to shine for United youngsters, fresh from 17-year-old Owen Stirton scoring in the Tangerines’ last fixture – a 3-0 triumph over Ross County.

Owen Stirton celebrates his goal with Jim Goodwin
Stirton celebrates his goal with Goodwin. Image: SNS

“That’s what the game is all about and my job, as a manager, is to choose the right time to give young players an opportunity,” added Goodwin.

“We’ve had that recently with Owen Stirton coming on for a cameo appearance and getting his goal – a fantastic moment for him.

I’ve given young players chances at every club I’ve been at. You’ve got to be brave as a manager sometimes and chuck boys in; see how they handle it.

“I’m watching these players every day in training, and I can honestly say they aren’t just with the group to make up the numbers. They are being tested and I am learning something new about them every day.

“Guys like Kai (Fotheringham), Owen (Stirton), Miller Thomson have that chance to impress, and even someone like Scott Constable – who a lot of supporters might not be so familiar with – is doing well.

Scott Constable enters the fray for his Dundee United debut
Scott Constable, pictured, is United’s second-youngest ever debutant. Image: SNS

Sam Cleall-Harding is having a fantastic loan spell out at Kelty Hearts.

“We have good young players, but there’s no point having a youth system and making the financial investment we do if we aren’t going to give these boys an opportunity to work with the first team. I’ll continue to do that.”

More from Dundee United

Sam Cleall-Harding goes through his paces for Dundee United
Highly-rated Dundee United defender set for January loan review amid sparkling form
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin encourages his side against Rangers.
Key Dundee United duo return to 'modified training' as Jim Goodwin blanks 'outside noise'
Jim Goodwin, Dundee United manager in Buckie.
Former Dundee United star pinpoints Jim Goodwin’s biggest Tannadice success
Looking to the future: Ex-Dundee United hero Jon Daly
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Boys thought they might lose their homes’ – ex-Dundee United hero Jon Daly…
The togetherness of Dundee United players during a recent game at Hibs
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United should fear no one - including Rangers
Sam Cleall-Harding strides out from the back
Sam Cleall-Harding in awe of one Dundee United star as Tangerine 'dream' looms into…
Sam Harding in action for Kelty Hearts
Dundee United scouting report: The Tannadice kid tipped for 'the very top' by Scott…
Dundee United's Jack Walton punches a high ball clear against Hibernian
Dundee United ace cool on contract situation: 'They're tracking my development'
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
28
The United Masters squad of (Back row, L to R) Mark Wilson, John Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth and (front row, L to R) Danny Swanson, John Rankin and Morgaro Gomis
14 best pictures from the Scottish Masters as Dundee United hero Danny Swanson thrills

Conversation