Jim Goodwin: Dundee United must take advantage of Rangers ‘negativity’ and ‘tension’

Jim Goodwin has urged his Dundee United players to utilise the looming sense of “negativity” at Rangers as the Tangerines seek to upset the odds at Ibrox.

The Light Blues are currently toiling NINE points behind Celtic and Aberdeen, having lost to both clubs this term.

A supporter protest at last month’s defeat against Kilmarnock saw banners unveiled reading: “No chairman or CEO, no director of football operations. No clue, one scapegoat” and “The mismanagement of Rangers must stop and stop now.”

A victory in Govan would see United draw level on points with the Gers.

And while respectful of the quality Rangers have in their ranks, Goodwin reckons the Terrors could create “nervous tension” with a good start in Glasgow – and build from there.

“Of course, going to Ibrox is a challenge, but a number of teams have had decent success against Rangers this season,” said Goodwin.

“We also understand what is going on there. Can we use some of that negativity surrounding them to our advantage? We want to set the stall out early – try to get some nervous tension around the place.

“The start of games against Rangers and Celtic are always crucial. Rangers have scored a lot of goals in the opening 15 minutes, so staying in the game is important.

“From there, the concentration levels are key because Rangers have good quality in attacking areas.

“However, when we have the ball, we need to be brave and not turn over possession cheaply. That is our opportunity to rest and, at the same time, be a bit creative ourselves.”

Goodwin: We are always learning

Rangers claimed a narrow 1-0 win at Tannadice earlier this season, with the Tangerines ultimately paying the price for a passive start.

Tom Lawrence broke the deadlock in the early stages and, despite threatening more in the second half, United couldn’t restore parity.

Goodwin has been poring over the footage from that contest this week and firmly believes there are lessons to be learned. He is also adamant the Terrors are now a stronger proposition.

“Absolutely, we can learn from that game,” he continued. “We are learning all the time, as a group.

“We probably showed Rangers too much respect in that first half. We were a lot better in the second half, imposed ourselves more and got higher up the pitch.

“I’ve actually just been watching the game back this week and there really were lots of good things within it. We perhaps didn’t do enough to win the match, but we could easily have taken a point on the day.

“And I believe we have improved as a group since that day. There is a clearer understanding of what is being asked. I hope that pans out on Saturday with a positive performance. We want to come back with a result.”

Buoyant Barron a familiar face

Key to that strategy will be quelling the metronomic influence of Connor Barron, a player who Goodwin afforded plentiful opportunity to shine during his time as Aberdeen manager.

The classy midfielder – who has also been part of recent Scotland squads – has been a silver lining to an otherwise inconsistent campaign for Rangers. None of which surprises his former gaffer.

“When I took the job at Aberdeen, Connor had just come back from a successful loan spell at Kelty Hearts, and I immediately thought he was one of the better players in the group” lauded Goodwin.

“He had a great attitude, was brave and comfortable on the ball.

“Connor has a little bit of everything. Out of possession, he is willing to get stuck in and make tackles. In possession, he has a great range of passing. So, it hasn’t surprised me to see him doing so well at Rangers.

“I played him in pretty much every game at Aberdeen up until the latter stages when there were contract negotiations going on and I think that became a distraction.”

Goodwin: I’ll give youth a chance at Tannadice, too

And Goodwin is determined to give that same platform to shine for United youngsters, fresh from 17-year-old Owen Stirton scoring in the Tangerines’ last fixture – a 3-0 triumph over Ross County.

“That’s what the game is all about and my job, as a manager, is to choose the right time to give young players an opportunity,” added Goodwin.

“We’ve had that recently with Owen Stirton coming on for a cameo appearance and getting his goal – a fantastic moment for him.

“I’ve given young players chances at every club I’ve been at. You’ve got to be brave as a manager sometimes and chuck boys in; see how they handle it.

“I’m watching these players every day in training, and I can honestly say they aren’t just with the group to make up the numbers. They are being tested and I am learning something new about them every day.

“Guys like Kai (Fotheringham), Owen (Stirton), Miller Thomson have that chance to impress, and even someone like Scott Constable – who a lot of supporters might not be so familiar with – is doing well.

“Sam Cleall-Harding is having a fantastic loan spell out at Kelty Hearts.

“We have good young players, but there’s no point having a youth system and making the financial investment we do if we aren’t going to give these boys an opportunity to work with the first team. I’ll continue to do that.”