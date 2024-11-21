’90 minute performance’ challenge laid down to Dundee players ahead of weekend Hibs clash

Tony Docherty wants to see a “90-minute performance” from his Dundee side when Hibs come calling on Saturday.

The Dark Blues welcome the Premiership’s bottom side aiming to improve a run of form that has seen just two victories in the past 11 matches.

However, Docherty insists his team has performed well throughout many of those matches only for individual errors to prove costly.

This weekend he wants to see a focused approach from his side and is confident a win will come as a result.

“We want to build on our last home game, where we scored a last-minute winner, and it’s to try and reward the fans with that as well,” he said.

“For me, it’s all about trying to get that individual improvement and development of players, making players better.

“If we can do that collectively that can result in us getting consistency in performances, then that’s what will lead to results.

“As manager, that’s what I’m looking for.

“It’s 90-minute performances I’m looking for.

“At Aberdeen, the most recent game, I thought we were outstanding for 45 minutes. When you’ve got that dominance in games, you’ve got to convert.

“And when the other team get their bit in the game, you’ve got to make sure you don’t concede.

“We’ve used the international break wisely again, I think, with the amount of work that we’ve done.

“That is trying to make sure that we turn these performances into 90-minute performances and coming out with maximum points from it.”

Individual errors

He added: “There have been individual mistakes but with a young squad it is a part of the process that mistakes will be made.

“The most important bit of that is how we recover from those mistakes and you learn from your mistakes.

“That’s the basic premise of education, isn’t it? That you will make mistakes, but it’s how you learn from it.

“It’s not something we shy away from. It’s well known that the goals conceded have been down to individual errors.

“But it’s a collective, we all lose a goal together and we all score a goal together.”