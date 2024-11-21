’90 minute performance’ challenge laid down to Dundee players ahead of weekend Hibs clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

’90 minute performance’ challenge laid down to Dundee players ahead of weekend Hibs clash

The Dark Blues face a crucial contest this weekend against the league's bottom side.

By George Cran
Mo Sylla is a fans favourite at Dundee. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS
Dundee face Hibs at home on Saturday. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS

Tony Docherty wants to see a “90-minute performance” from his Dundee side when Hibs come calling on Saturday.

The Dark Blues welcome the Premiership’s bottom side aiming to improve a run of form that has seen just two victories in the past 11 matches.

However, Docherty insists his team has performed well throughout many of those matches only for individual errors to prove costly.

This weekend he wants to see a focused approach from his side and is confident a win will come as a result.

“We want to build on our last home game, where we scored a last-minute winner, and it’s to try and reward the fans with that as well,” he said.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty salutes the Dens Park fans after victory over Kilmarnock – he wants to do the same against Hibs on Saturday. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS.

“For me, it’s all about trying to get that individual improvement and development of players, making players better.

“If we can do that collectively that can result in us getting consistency in performances, then that’s what will lead to results.

“As manager, that’s what I’m looking for.

“It’s 90-minute performances I’m looking for.

“At Aberdeen, the most recent game, I thought we were outstanding for 45 minutes. When you’ve got that dominance in games, you’ve got to convert.

Dundee were beaten at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee were beaten at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“And when the other team get their bit in the game, you’ve got to make sure you don’t concede.

“We’ve used the international break wisely again, I think, with the amount of work that we’ve done.

“That is trying to make sure that we turn these performances into 90-minute performances and coming out with maximum points from it.”

Individual errors

He added: “There have been individual mistakes but with a young squad it is a part of the process that mistakes will be made.

Dundee players dismayed after defeat at Aberdeen last time out. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Dundee players dismayed after defeat at Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

“The most important bit of that is how we recover from those mistakes and you learn from your mistakes.

“That’s the basic premise of education, isn’t it? That you will make mistakes, but it’s how you learn from it.

“It’s not something we shy away from. It’s well known that the goals conceded have been down to individual errors.

“But it’s a collective, we all lose a goal together and we all score a goal together.”

More from Dundee FC

Gary Harkins, Sean Higgins, Jocky Scott and Craig Forsyth with the trophy. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee Challenge Cup win in 2009 was family affair for Craig Forsyth
Scott Fraser
Tony Docherty provides Dundee injury update as Scott Fraser heads for operation plus good…
Tony Docherty
Tony Docherty talks losing 'three captains' as Dundee boss explains hopes for post-Aberdeen resurgence
Dismayed Dundee lost their last match at Aberdeen. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
How bad is Dundee's start to the season and what gives optimism for months…
Mo Sylla
LEE WILKIE: Dundee must find their voice to get back on track in huge…
Hearts struggled to get to grips with Scott Tiffoney. Image: SNS
Dundee star performing 'dying art' as he's compared to former Chelsea winger
4
Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: DCT
Dundee aiming for European football says Dens chief John Nelms
3
Dundee and Scotland youth star Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Lowdown on Dundee starlet Ally Graham as Premier League clubs circle
Tony Docherty ahead of the cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on January transfer plans and player who put fitness tracker…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
JIM SPENCE: Dundee miles behind United in terms of fan base – new Camperdown…
28

Conversation