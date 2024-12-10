Dundee council leader responds to ‘save Caird Park’ petition as thousands back call for golf courses U-turn

The leader of Dundee City Council has responded to a petition backed by thousands of people calling for a U-turn on the decision to close Caird Park golf courses.

Both the 18-hole and nine-hole facilities will shut in April next year as operator Leisure and Culture Dundee looks to cut costs.

The decision was ratified by ruling SNP councillors last week.

Since then, more than 2,700 people have signed an online petition calling for Caird Park to be saved from closure.

Among its backers is former Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam.

Council leader’s ‘door open’ over Caird Park golf courses but ‘decision made’

The Courier asked council leader Mark Flynn whether he would listen to those who have signed the petition.

Mr Flynn insisted his “door is open” to ideas that could keep the courses running but suggested the decision will not be overturned without external financial investment.

He said: “The decision was made at committee last Monday and it was a very difficult decision to have to do this.

“But costs are built into this and it was a cost saving from 2024/25 that has been carried over.

“We’ve just got to be realistic in regards to our budget and it’s disappointing that we’ve had to close anything.

“But if anyone is interested in doing something with the council and working with Caird Park to see what can be done in the future, my door is always open. That’s the important part.

“We’ve made the decision, but the door is always open for further conversations if anybody is interested.”

Last week, Mr Flynn took aim at “unfair comments” in the wake of the decision to close the Caird Park facilities.

After the courses shut, the council plans on leaving the land to become “parkland greenspace” with areas of “naturalised grass” – similar to Camperdown Park.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Alternative opportunities, uses or redevelopment of the site could still be explored with interested parties and may require to be appraised subject to consultation with planning and economic development.”