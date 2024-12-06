Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam backs bid to save Caird Park golf courses as petition gathers pace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam backs bid to save Caird Park golf courses as petition gathers pace

Gary Alliss, son of legendary commentator Peter, has also hit out at the move.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Charlie Adam teeing off at Caird Park golf course during a round in 2016. Image: Murray Allan
Charlie Adam teeing off at Caird Park golf course during a round in 2016. Image: Murray Allan

Former Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam has joined the fight to save the Caird Park golf courses from closure.

The ex-Liverpool and Rangers midfielder has urged locals to sign a petition asking for a rethink of plans to close both the 18 and nine-hole facilities.

The courses will shut in April 2025 after councillors supported a Leisure and Culture Dundee decision to cut costs.

Posting on X, Adam – who in 2016 teed off at Caird Park for the inaugural Charlie Adam Memorial Cup in memory of his late father – asked his followers to “please sign the petition”.

Hundreds sign petition to save Caird Park golf courses

It came after The Courier revealed photos of how the former Camperdown golf course now looks following its closure nearly five years ago.

The petition – already backed by more than 1,000 people – calls on the council to “save Caird Park golf course”.

It claims the Dundee public “will no longer accept this (council shutting) services that are in grave need”.

Among the others to criticise the decision is Gary Alliss, son of the late legendary golf commentator Peter – who previously hit out at the move to shut Camperdown.

Responding to a post by bunkered golf magazine deputy editor Michael McEwan – who himself has written to the first minister on the issue – Gary said: “As an English golf professional, coming from a family steeped in golf history, I am both amazed and appalled by the Dundee City Council’s decision.

Caird Park golf course. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“My grandad and dad always said Scotland was the greatest advocate and supporter of grassroots golf.

“Whilst a forerunner of golf may have emanated from Holland, Scotland gave the game to the world, but now the SNP seem determined to deny the residents of this fine city a chance to have a go at golf.

“Shame on the council and councillors.”

Council leader Mark Flynn has hit back at criticism of the decision to close the course – which was backed by SNP councillors, who hold a majority, but opposed by other parties.

He told The Courier: “We don’t want to close anything to be completely honest but the budget situation is really quite critical.”

