Ex-Dundee star Charlie Adam backs bid to save Caird Park golf courses as petition gathers pace

Former Dundee FC captain Charlie Adam has joined the fight to save the Caird Park golf courses from closure.

The ex-Liverpool and Rangers midfielder has urged locals to sign a petition asking for a rethink of plans to close both the 18 and nine-hole facilities.

The courses will shut in April 2025 after councillors supported a Leisure and Culture Dundee decision to cut costs.

Posting on X, Adam – who in 2016 teed off at Caird Park for the inaugural Charlie Adam Memorial Cup in memory of his late father – asked his followers to “please sign the petition”.

Hundreds sign petition to save Caird Park golf courses

It came after The Courier revealed photos of how the former Camperdown golf course now looks following its closure nearly five years ago.

The petition – already backed by more than 1,000 people – calls on the council to “save Caird Park golf course”.

It claims the Dundee public “will no longer accept this (council shutting) services that are in grave need”.

Among the others to criticise the decision is Gary Alliss, son of the late legendary golf commentator Peter – who previously hit out at the move to shut Camperdown.

Responding to a post by bunkered golf magazine deputy editor Michael McEwan – who himself has written to the first minister on the issue – Gary said: “As an English golf professional, coming from a family steeped in golf history, I am both amazed and appalled by the Dundee City Council’s decision.

“My grandad and dad always said Scotland was the greatest advocate and supporter of grassroots golf.

“Whilst a forerunner of golf may have emanated from Holland, Scotland gave the game to the world, but now the SNP seem determined to deny the residents of this fine city a chance to have a go at golf.

“Shame on the council and councillors.”

Council leader Mark Flynn has hit back at criticism of the decision to close the course – which was backed by SNP councillors, who hold a majority, but opposed by other parties.

He told The Courier: “We don’t want to close anything to be completely honest but the budget situation is really quite critical.”