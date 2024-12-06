Urgent action taken over ‘dangerous’ Cupar building after serious injury fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Urgent action taken over ‘dangerous’ Cupar building after serious injury fears

Roadworks will be in force on Bonnygate while work is carried out.

By Finn Nixon
The building above the William Hill shop in Cupar has been identified as posing a risk to the public. Image: Google Maps.
Urgent work is being carried out on a “dangerous” building in the centre of Cupar after fears it could cause someone serious injury.

Fife Council is taking action to reduce the “immediate risk” posed by the building above the William Hill shop.

Work on the category C-listed building will begin on Monday morning, with temporary traffic lights put in place and the road down to single file.

The local authority estimates that the emergency repair work will take no longer than four or five days to complete.

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council’s head of protective services, said: “We have been monitoring this building and discussing the necessary repair work with the owners.

Masonry from ‘dangerous’ Cupar building ‘could cause serious injury’

“Based on the most recent information we have from engineers, the dangerous state of the building means we are stepping in now to take emergency action and keep people safe.

“It will be the owner’s responsibility to carry out more permanent repairs next year.

“The Bonnygate is a busy street for vehicles and pedestrians, and any masonry falling from this building could cause someone serious injury.

“The safety of the public has to be our first priority.”

He added: “We understand this is a particularly busy time of year for the town.

“We’ll be doing our best to make sure these repairs are carried out as quickly, and with as little disruption as possible.”

The council says it will communicate its repair plans directly with affected residents and businesses.

