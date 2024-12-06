Urgent action taken over ‘dangerous’ Cupar building after serious injury fears

Urgent work is being carried out on a “dangerous” building in the centre of Cupar after fears it could cause someone serious injury.

Fife Council is taking action to reduce the “immediate risk” posed by the building above the William Hill shop.

Work on the category C-listed building will begin on Monday morning, with temporary traffic lights put in place and the road down to single file.

The local authority estimates that the emergency repair work will take no longer than four or five days to complete.

Nigel Kerr, Fife Council’s head of protective services, said: “We have been monitoring this building and discussing the necessary repair work with the owners.

Masonry from ‘dangerous’ Cupar building ‘could cause serious injury’

“Based on the most recent information we have from engineers, the dangerous state of the building means we are stepping in now to take emergency action and keep people safe.

“It will be the owner’s responsibility to carry out more permanent repairs next year.

“The Bonnygate is a busy street for vehicles and pedestrians, and any masonry falling from this building could cause someone serious injury.

“The safety of the public has to be our first priority.”

He added: “We understand this is a particularly busy time of year for the town.

“We’ll be doing our best to make sure these repairs are carried out as quickly, and with as little disruption as possible.”

The council says it will communicate its repair plans directly with affected residents and businesses.