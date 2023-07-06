BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers – and ignoring farmers won’t fix labour shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers – and ignoring farmers won’t fix labour shortages

Are fruit pickers skilled workers? Not according to the UK Government visa system but fed-up farmers know better.

Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
Jianu Elena Madacily picking fruit in Angus in 2017 before farmers felt the full force of Brexit labour shortages. Image: Paul Smith.
By Brian Henderson

Labour shortages are still among the biggest problems facing many farmers and growers. So the revelation earlier this week that pressure is growing in the ranks of the Conservative party to tighten immigration policy further did not come as good news.

The difficulties involved in finding enough people to harvest the country’s berry crops have been hitting the headlines since Brexit halted the free movement of labour from the EU – and with it the flow of keen and hardy workers from many areas of Eastern Europe.

The sudden removal of access to this important source of seasonal workers did not suddenly result in the hoped for “Dig for Victory” type response.

The promised legion of volunteers from the British workforce did not take to the berry and vegetable fields to harvest these important crops.

And, as a result of the struggle to recruit or retain home-grown labour to replace the missing migrant workers, many growers have been forced to cut back or even quit the sector altogether.

The writer Brian Henderson next to a quote: "Against all the experience and advice from growers in the field, they maintain that attracting and training home grown workers can fill the shortfall."

Despite much investment, automated or robotic berry picking still remains elusive.

At the same time, the seasonal scheme which allows 45,000 temporary workers in to help with such jobs has fallen well short of the number required to see all the various crops across the whole of the UK safely harvested.

So, while the so-called “Young Conservatives” were calling for further curbs, it was interesting to hear a more considered opinion voiced by an older Conservative.

Fruit pickers are skilled workers

The views of the MP for Camborne and Redruth in Cornwall – the former UK farm minister and eventually Secretary of State for the environment, George Eustice – would certainly have been given a hearty vote of approval by Scotland’s soft fruit growers.

In an interview with the BBC last week Mr Eustice launched a strongly critical attack on the UK’s immigration policy and its current definition of “skilled workers” – usually white collar executive types – who are given an easier ride when applying for jobs in the UK.

Black and white photo from the 1980s showing children harvesting strawberries on a farm in Angus, Scotland.
Fruit pickers used to be grown locally but now farmers are having to look further afield for skilled workers. Image: DC Thomson.

The former minister called for a total reappraisal of the all important list of skilled workers, and said people who were good with their hands, such as fruit-pickers and vegetable packers, should not be deemed “low-skilled”.

In his opinion, these workers fully deserved a place on the list, while some of the more office-bound jobs, which are less difficult to fill, should be removed from it:

“If you’re going to have ‘skills’, at least recognise the correct skills – and those are dextrous, human skills,” he said.

AI can’t replace fruit pickers – politicians are another matter

Mr Eustice also noted that it was still nigh on impossible for robots and artificial intelligence to acquire the nimble-fingered skills required to pick berries in unpredictable and varied environments.

However, clever computer coding could actually go a long way towards doing much of the work currently carried out by professions such as lawyers and insolvency practitioners.

Former environment minister George Eustice.
George Eustice says fruit pickers are skilled workers and should be considered so when visa applications are being decided.

“Robots find it easier to replace cognitive skills,” he said.

“You can train a robot to be a grand master of chess quite easily. You can’t train a robot to be a fielder and catch a cricket ball.

“Those dextrous skills that humans have are actually quite difficult to replicate in robots.”

Unsurprisingly, the politicians who are currently in charge of setting the policy on immigration support the status quo.

Against all the experience and advice from growers in the field, they maintain that attracting and training home grown workers can fill the shortfall.

Maybe – with the lack of the real stuff on display – the time is ripe to introduce some artificial intelligence at cabinet level.

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family on their farm in Perthshire. He is a longtime agricultural commentator and a weekly columnist for The Courier.

