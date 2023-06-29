BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government’s Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

BRIAN HENDERSON: Scottish Government’s Royal Highland Show performance was a poor fit for farmers

If farmers were expecting clarity on agricultural policy from Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, her Ingliston declarations left much to be desired.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon in a navy Scottish Government gilet, standing in front of a woman shearing a sheep.
Rural Affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon gave a number of addresses at the Royal Highland Show. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
By Brian Henderson

Well, last week saw the old sports jacket and trousers being raked out of the wardrobe for the annual visit to the Royal Highland.

For some unknown reason the waistband of my posh breeks appeared to have shrunk over the intervening period. And, while that wasn’t a problem initially, as the day wore on it began to get increasingly uncomfortable.

So I suppose I might at least have had something in common with the Scottish Government’s representatives at the show.

Don’t get me wrong. I certainly wouldn’t want to insinuate that any of them were anything other than their usual svelte selves. Nor would I want to criticise their dress sense.

It’s more the suspicion that had adopted a similar approach to the occasion – by pulling the same old thing out of the cupboard, dusting it down and bringing it along to the show again in the hope that no one would notice it had been gathering dust for the past year.

The writer Brian Henderson next to a quote: "We have long been promised a bespoke farm policy, tailored specifically to the unique needs of Scottish farming."

Whereas it was my sartorial elegance which was at fault, it was the Scottish Government’s apparent lack of any advancement on the development of farm policy which should have left them feeling increasingly uncomfortable.

Scottish Government appearances were light on farm policy detail

Now it can only be an expression of hope over experience, but every time we get a visit from the Rural Affairs Cabinet Secretary at a major Scottish farming event there’s always great anticipation that we’ll finally get some flesh on the bones of a policy which has remained skeletally thin.

Sadly, while Mairi Gougeon did give several addresses at the Royal Highland Show, these were heavy on encouragement and promised a continued focus on food production.

Dress it up as you will, but there was little in the way of the sort of detail required for making long-ranging business decisions.

We did hear that the production of a whole farm plan will be a condition of accessing support in the future. This will have to include not only a carbon audit but also a biodiversity plan, as well as soil testing, an animal health and welfare declaration and supported business planning.

Now this all sounded a bit like a consultant’s charter, requiring some heavy spending to get people to come in and tell us what we already know (or don’t really need to know in the first place).

And while we’ve been promised leaflets, guidance, videos and case studies, along with a series of roadshows around the country to explain things to us, there’s still no sign of the detail we need.

Still waiting for that bespoke policy

How are the things listed above going to help a cereal farmer decide whether he should invest in building a new grain store?

Or help the beef farmer decide if he should put the bull in with the cows – or simply sell the lot down the road while the price is reasonable, as many have already done in recent months?

A suited First Minister Humza Yousaf talking to officials in the ring at the Highland Show while an exhibitor in white coat walks a cow behind them.
First Minister Humza Yousaf was also at the show last Friday. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

On that last point, there has been a constant rebuttal of any rumours that the administration is planning a major reduction in cattle numbers

But there is a growing suspicion that it appears to be quite happy to see the same result being achieved without them having to lift a finger, since the current uncertainty is doing nothing to encourage the sort of long-term commitment required to support the country’s breeding stock.

Unlike my off-the-peg Highland show wear, we have long been promised a bespoke farm policy, tailored specifically to the unique needs of Scottish farming.

But we are growing tired of waiting.

We’ve got the cloth – what farmers really need right now is the pattern to let us get on with making the suit fit.

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family on their farm in Perthshire. He is a longtime agricultural commentator and a weekly columnist for The Courier.

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — 'Crackhead judge' and Bible verses
A Tayside Aviation plane preparing to land at Dundee Airport. Image: DC Thomson.
Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff
Michelle Frampton.
Perth and Kinross Council makes stand against racial hate towards Travellers
Firefighters gathered outside Perth and Kinross headquarters on Wednesday, June 28 2023.
Perth and Kinross councillors demand Holyrood meeting over fire cuts
Dunfermline assistant manager Dave Mackay. Image: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay says Dunfermline 'definitely need players in' but will be patient
small child drawing with crayons, photographed from above.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I won't be binning any more of my kids' drawings
A girl wrote a letter to Raith Rovers coach Tony Spencer after he died
'Hero': Schoolgirl's touching tribute to Raith Rovers coach who died aged 34
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC is arguing for the law change.
Top prosecutor seeks major change in Scottish rape trial rules
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee United's bouncers and Dee transfer targets
Dundee United's Paul Watson, Jamie Robson and Frederic Frans applaud the fans at full time
Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role