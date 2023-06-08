BRIAN HENDERSON: Farm inspections burden is wasting everyone’s time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

BRIAN HENDERSON: Farm inspections burden is wasting everyone’s time

New plant protection rules have added another layer of farm inspections. Is this really the best use of farmer's time and taxpayers' money?

Tractor spraying a field of potatoes.
Many hoped Brexit would reduce red tape, but the farm inspections burden isn't easing. Image: Shutterstock.
By Brian Henderson

Well, if anyone ever gets round to writing the book 101 Ways To Get A Farmer’s Goat, I would guess that unnecessary red tape and the duplication of farm inspections would probably be pretty strong contenders to top the list.

There is universal dislike of the time and effort which is often wasted on what seem to be pointless form filling exercises.

The same applies to the number of people who can come up the farm road and demand to check out some of the businesses facilities or records.

For years much of the box-ticking red tape was blamed on Brussels. And the finger of guilt was always pointed in the direction of the EU as the source of all the petty regulations and inspections which we had to suffer.

To no one’s real surprise, though, uttering the magic words “Brexit will fix it” does not seem to have banished red tape at the promised stroke.

The writer Brian Henderson next to a quote: "Surely, when the shortage of labour in the industry means everyone is strapped for time, it would be sensible all round if official bodies took some recognition of this fact."

Rather than having a bonfire of the regulations, we have been blinded by a smokescreen.

The new regime seems to be just as good at introducing new rules and regulations.

Meanwhile the authorities lull us into a false sense of security by simply not bothering to consult with the industry, or even ensuring that we know it’s happening.

Plant protection regulations mean even more farm inspections

That would certainly seem to have been the approach with the regulations introduced last year requiring all businesses using plant protection products – that’s crop sprays like weedkillers, fungicides, insecticides, growth regulators etc – to register their details, including how much they were likely to use, with Defra.

However, it has only become clear in the last couple of weeks that the regulations will see a host of powers given to a new set of inspectors.

crop sprayer on a farm in Fife.
Anyone planning some crop spraying may find themselves facing a new round of farm inspections . Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

Operating under the somewhat sinister name of Pesticide Enforcement Officers, these individuals will be entitled to enter and inspect farm buildings and check up on pesticide stores and records.

Defra, which is handling the issue in Scotland as well as England, has said the aim is to ensure compliance with existing legislation on the storage of any sprays used on the farm.

Now this might seem fair enough. But it’s not as if these things aren’t already covered very thoroughly by every farm assurance scheme out there.

And everyone knows that one of the givens when the annual farm assurance audit is being carried out is the fact that the pesticide store, stocks and records will be thoroughly checked.

I know for a fact that Scotland’s leading crop assurance scheme has been pushing the authorities to recognise equivalence in the checks which they carry out, and to accept these as proof of compliance.

field of spring barley.
Could the new rules take account of existing farm inspections? Image: Shutterstock.

So far they have had no luck, with the powers that be stating this is because they are a regulatory body while assurance schemes are voluntary.

Common sense is called for

Sadly it’s the same with a whole host of other statutory bodies – Food Standards Scotland (FSS), the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), the HSE and even some of the visits carried out by the agriculture department – all of whom can call and take up a farmer’s time to check up on the same things.

Surely, when the shortage of labour in the industry means everyone is strapped for time, it would be sensible all round if official bodies took some recognition of this fact – and accepted that many of the issues which they are checking up on are already being thoroughly covered.

Not only would this save farmers a huge amount of time and effort – it could also help the tax payer by reducing the financial costs of bank-rolling the inspectors, while at the same time letting the official bodies get on with the core aspects of their jobs.

Maybe what we need to see is the introduction of some Common Sense Enforcement Officers…

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family on their farm in Perthshire. He is a longtime agricultural commentator and a weekly columnist for The Courier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

woman breastfeeding an infant.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Breastfeeding boosts exam chances? Great, another thing for mums to feel guilty…
Alex Salmond and Humza Yousaf with Scottish saltire in background.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Alex Salmond's Alba Party could spell disaster for SNP
Pylon protester Ken Allison in a field near his Brechin home.
STEVE FINAN: Angus pylons protesters have been failed by politicians
2
Humza Yousaf speaking on stage at a public event.
JIM SPENCE: My advice to Humza Yousaf? Heal indy rifts or yield to Labour
2
Pittenweem witch mural.
ZOE VENDITOZZI: Pittenweem mural gets it wrong - the witches of Scotland were just…
2
Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My menopause has come early and, honestly, I feel lucky
Kevin Pringle and Humza Yousaf.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Why I've taken the job of Humza Yousaf's official spokesperson
5
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf appoints Alex Salmond's former media chief to top adviser role
RRS Discovery heading up the Tay, past Broughty Ferry, Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: RRS Discovery visit is a reminder of all the ships that made…
Holly Willoughby on ITV This Morning.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Holly Willoughby's Phillip Schofield statement is meaningless, cynical garbage

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]