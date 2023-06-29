Tories defeated as Perth and Kinross Council votes to ban domestic flights for staff

Perth and Kinross Council representatives will no longer take flights within the UK mainland for council business unless there is no suitable alternative.

The new policy was voted through by the majority of councillors on Wednesday, June 28.

The Conservative group backed an amendment to let council representatives simply “consider” PKC’s climate change objectives when making travel arrangements for council business but were outvoted by the rest of the chamber.

The stronger worded motion stated that representatives of the council “will not use air travel within the UK mainland for business travel purposes unless there is no other means of suitable travel available to them”.

In December 2021 Perth and Kinross Council unanimously agreed on a strategy to reach net zero by 2045. PKC’s Climate Change and Sustainability Committee was created after the SNP came to power following the 2022 May local elections.

Tabling the motion at the final meeting of Perth and Kinross Council before summer recess, SNP leader Grant Laing said the move “fits in with our Climate Change and Sustainability Committee”.

Seconding, SNP councillor Grant Stewart said: “Flying is the biggest creator of harmful gases. We all know that rail transport creates less harmful gases.”

‘They would have to take the bus, train or sleeper’

Conservative councillor Angus Forbes asked what a council officer with an all-day meeting in London would have to do.

The Carse of Gowrie councillor said: “Going by train means overnight accommodation at both ends – having an impact perhaps on their social and family life but – more importantly – costing the council more money.”

Cllr Laing said: “They would have to take the bus, train or sleeper.”

Conservative councillor Keith Allan argued flying was the “most efficient” means of travel and taking another option would cause “gross inconvenience to the individual”.

He added: “Flights will be going anyway regardless of whether our officers use them or not.”

Cllr Laing responded: “Yes it may be slightly inconvenient but if you have no planet left to live on that will be more inconvenient for everyone.”

Conservative councillor Bob Brawn called the motion “pointless”.

The Blairgowrie and Glens councillor said: “I do understand the sentiment behind this motion but it does seem to me a little bit pointless to place before councillors particularly given we cannot control scheduled flights which will fly anyway.”

He added: “We should also bear in mind fuel for air travel is changing with potential changes coming.”

Rail improvements

The UK Government’s Jet Zero strategy aims to achieve net zero aviation by 2050.

SNP Blairgowrie and Glens councillor Tom McEwan countered: “I think what this amendment demonstrates is the Conservatives are only interested in money – not the climate – and they are just a bunch of greenwashers.”

While Depute Provost Andrew Parrott sought to dispute the claim “flights will be going anyway”.

He said: “Recent improvements to the rail service between Edinburgh and London have resulted – I think – in something like 30 or 40 per cent of transfer from air to rail. The opening of the Channel Tunnel has over time reduced short haul flights from Heathrow to Paris by 85 per cent.”

The Perth City Centre SNP councillor added: “It’s simply not true that ‘flights will be going anyway’. The airlines are modifying their timetables to meet what passengers are choosing.”

Backing the motion Lib Dem councillor Liz Barrett said: “We do need to take strong and effective action on climate change.”

Tabling the amendment Cllr Forbes said: “I trust our officers and our elected members to make the right decisions. It’s very sad if some members in this chamber don’t have the same level of trust in them as I do.”

His amendment was seconded by fellow Conservative councillor Neil Freshwater.

The SNP, Liberal Democrats, Labour and Independents supported the motion while the Conservative group supported the amendment. The motion was carried by 26 votes to 14.