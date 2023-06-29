Thursday court round-up — ‘Crackhead judge’ and Bible verses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — ‘Crackhead judge’ and Bible verses

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A racist thug who spat on and attacked a vulnerable Bulgarian woman on a busy Broughty Ferry street, telling her to “go back to Romania”, has been jailed for a year.

David Gibson, who was jailed recently for attempted murder, took umbrage at his victim who was reportedly begging outside Tesco supermarket on Brook Street.

Dundee Sheriff court heard Gibson was only prevented from causing the woman further grief after a man in a wheelchair who was collecting money for charity intervened — placing himself between the abuser and his victim.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said this sentence will run concurrently with his current seven and a half year term, which she said would give him a “clean slate” on his release.

Gibson, of Ward Road, Dundee admitted uttering racial remarks and assaulting a woman by attempting to strike her on the head and spitting on her on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, on January 28 2022.

Drugs gang jailed

A drugs gang from London which tried to flood Dundee’s streets with Class-A drugs has been jailed. Malik Paul, Ellis Davey, Michael Nwadire and Dylan Newman were found in locations across the city after being trailed by officers from Police Scotland and the Met, searching for a missing child.

Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire
L-R Dylan Newman, Ellis Davey, Malik Paul and Michael Nwadire, the county lines drug gang caught in Dundee. Images: Met Police.

‘Crackhead judge’ rant

A sarcastic Sheriff offered to “put down his crack pipe” after being confronted by a ranting prisoner accused of public indecency

Darren Smith, who styles himself as “Lord Darren Smith of Windygates” and lays claim to the crown of Scotland, appeared from Perth prison by video link.

In the latest of a string of bizarre appearances, he referred to Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith as “a crackhead judge”.

This prompted the sheriff to respond, “I will just put my crack pipe down, Mr Smith”.

Smith also quoted Leviticus 19:11 – Ye shall not steal, neither deal falsely, neither lie one to another – while accusing the court stealing his freedom.

He told the court: “I’m going to be fighting you for the rest of my f***ing life, until Scotland is independent”.

Smith, 38, of Douglas Terrace, is alleged to have committed public indecency, my standing naked at the window of his home address on a number of occasions on September 19 last year.

Noting Smith was not going to be prepared for trial due to his refusal to appoint a solicitor, Sheriff Niven-Smith deferred the case until September.

Extorted own daughter

An Arbroath paedophile who extorted nude images from his own daughter has been jailed. The 36-year-old factory used an anonymous Instagram account to tell her he would “hurt” her family if she did not send pictures to him Police later found hundreds of child sexual abuse images featuring other youngsters on his phone.

Phone showing Instagram logo
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.

Rapist jailed

Luke Moore, 28, from Cardenden, has been jailed for rape.

Moore ignored his victim’s repeated pleas to stop after attacking at a property in Glenrothes in January 2020.

The 28 year-old was found guilty of rape following a trial last month and was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow to three and a half years behind bars.

He will also be supervised for a further two years on his release.

Luke Moore
Luke Moore.

Moore told his trial the sex was consensual but his 26-year-old victim said she used a range of reasons to persuade him to stop when his actions became “rough”, including needing a cigarette and saying she would pass out from the heat.

The desperate woman also pushed his shoulders to try to get him off but he pinned her down and continued.

Sentencing, Judge Alistair Watson told Moore the woman had “repeatedly told you to stop but you did not stop”.

He added: “I am satisfied that the criteria for an extended sentence is met.”

Moore’s lawyer Gordon Martin told the hearing: “He continues to have the support of his mother, stepfather and siblings.

“Additionally, he has support from (a woman).

“I mention her on the basis that I am aware she was the victim of a similar type of offence committed by another individual around the same time.”

Taxi driver rapist

A rapist taxi driver who preyed on teenage girls after picking them up as fares in Dundee city centre has been jailed. Saifal Zaveri, 42, subjected a 17-year-old student to a rape ordeal in his taxi after driving away from her home destination in Dundee. The married father-of-three also molested a 16-year-old passenger during a journey from Dundee to Monifieth.

Taxi sign on top of cab
Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee domestic bully

A domestic bully has admitted a campaign of abuse towards another partner in Dundee.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Andrew Ramsay, 43, of Tulloch Court, admitted engaging in a campaign of domestic abuse towards his partner between March and June this year at an address in Balgowan Avenue and the city’s Cookies Bar.

The 43-year-old admitted that in March, he accused her of being unfaithful, acted in an aggressive manner and repeatedly shouted and banged on a door, damaging it.

He also banged on a window and demanded entry, as well as making derogatory remarks and threats of violence.

In June, he acted aggressively again and repeatedly shouted, banged on a door and made more derogatory remarks.

Sentencing was deferred until August 4 for background reports.

Solicitor Alex Short explained her client’s previous domestically aggravated convictions related to a different partner.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

