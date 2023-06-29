Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Courts

Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter

The factory worker used an anonymous Instagram account to target his own daughter

By Paul Malik
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.

An Arbroath paedophile who extorted nude images from his own daughter has been jailed.

The 36-year-old factory worker threatened her using an anonymous Instagram account.

He told her he would “hurt” her family if she did not send pictures of her breasts to him.

Police later found hundreds of child sexual abuse images featuring other youngsters on his phone.

He wept in the dock at Dundee Sheriff Court as he was sentenced to 22 and a half months in prison.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for a decade.

‘Abuse of trust’

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of his daughter.

She had complied with his demands, fearing someone would hurt her family and completely unaware it was her father making the threats.

Sentence had previously been deferred for background reports.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said: “I have taken into account what has been said on your behalf and what has been written in the report.

“I have also taken into account your limited criminal record.

“However, I have to balance that against the gravity of the charges.

“There was an abuse of trust.”

Police acted on tip-off

At an earlier hearing, Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion said police were tipped off about the images on January 26 2022 and visited the Arbroath family home on February 3 with a search warrant.

The man was already on his way to work and detectives caught up with him and recovered his iPhone.

Ms Mannion said 11 category A to C child abuse images were recovered, of girls aged 6 to 12 and he was arrested.

The phone was further examined and images of the man’s daughter were recovered.

The court heard he had contacted her on Instagram demanding “t**s” and sent her a second message saying he would “hurt her family” if she did not comply.

‘Trying to catch out daughter’ excuse

Facebook messages between the accused and his partner were also uncovered.

He told her he had asked for images of his daughter “in a moment of madness” and insisted it was not for “any kind of sexual attraction”.

He claimed to police he had become aware of his daughter sending pictures to other people on social media and wanted to check if it was true.

Ms Mannion said: “He admitted being responsible and said he was trying to catch her out sending naked images.”

She said he told police: “It was a stupid moment of madness.

“She was sending pictures to random people. I want to make it clear it was not for sexual attraction or anything like that.”

However, a deeper probe of the phone by forensic officers uncovered a cache of 664 child sex abuse images, of all categories including the most serious kind.

The accused admitted possessing indecent images of children, extreme pornographic images involving animals and extorting his daughter between March 2020 and February 2022 at his home address in Arbroath.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

