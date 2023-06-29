Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose

Matthew Cowan 'reacted badly' to the televised match, Perth Sheriff Court heard

By Jamie Buchan
Matthew Cowan leaving Perth Sheriff Court
Matthew Cowan leaving Perth Sheriff Court

A Perth businessman assaulted his girlfriend in a violent rage after his football team lost, a court has heard.

Matthew Cowan grabbed his partner by the throat, pinned her against a wall and punched her in the chest.

The 45-year-old, who runs his own firm buying and selling second-hand goods, accepted he “reacted badly” when his girlfriend asked him to calm down.

Cowan, who originally appeared on petition, returned to Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of assault to injury on April 17 last year.

It was the day of a Scottish Cup semi-final Old Firm derby which Celtic lost, but it was not mentioned in court if this was the match he had been watching.

Asked boyfriend to calm down

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Cowan was with his partner at his council-owned flat in Perth’s Fortingall Place.

She said: “The complainer and the accused had been in an relationship for four years.

“At around 2pm, they were watching TV. Both had been drinking alcohol.

“The accused became angry over what was happening on the TV.

“The complainer left the living room and walked towards the rear garden.

“She asked the accused to calm down.”

The court heard Cowan then lunged at his girlfriend and grabbed her by the shoulders.

He seized her by the throat with both hands, pinned her against a wall and then punched her to the chest.

A witness heard the woman shout: “Get off my neck”.

Ms Hodgson said others arrived at the flat and saw Cowan’s girlfriend was “visibly upset”.

Police officers attended and noted she had suffered “redness” around her throat.

The fiscal depute said the woman did not want the court to impose a non-harassment order.

‘He reacted badly’

Cowan’s solicitor Jamie Baxter said: “The couple were watching a football match and the team he supported lost.

“He reacted badly to this and he reacted badly to the complainer asking him to calm down.”

Mr Baxter said his client’s recollection of the assault was “hazy.”

He added: “Mr Cowan is embarrassed by what has happened.

“He hopes that parties will be able to reconcile.

“Since this incident, he has attempted to abstain from alcohol.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry ordered Cowan to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

