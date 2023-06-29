Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose

A Perth businessman assaulted his girlfriend in a violent rage after his football team lost, a court has heard.

Matthew Cowan grabbed his partner by the throat, pinned her against a wall and punched her in the chest.

The 45-year-old, who runs his own firm buying and selling second-hand goods, accepted he “reacted badly” when his girlfriend asked him to calm down.

Cowan, who originally appeared on petition, returned to Perth Sheriff Court and admitted a domestically-aggravated charge of assault to injury on April 17 last year.

It was the day of a Scottish Cup semi-final Old Firm derby which Celtic lost, but it was not mentioned in court if this was the match he had been watching.

Asked boyfriend to calm down

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said Cowan was with his partner at his council-owned flat in Perth’s Fortingall Place.

She said: “The complainer and the accused had been in an relationship for four years.

“At around 2pm, they were watching TV. Both had been drinking alcohol.

“The accused became angry over what was happening on the TV.

“The complainer left the living room and walked towards the rear garden.

“She asked the accused to calm down.”

The court heard Cowan then lunged at his girlfriend and grabbed her by the shoulders.

He seized her by the throat with both hands, pinned her against a wall and then punched her to the chest.

A witness heard the woman shout: “Get off my neck”.

Ms Hodgson said others arrived at the flat and saw Cowan’s girlfriend was “visibly upset”.

Police officers attended and noted she had suffered “redness” around her throat.

The fiscal depute said the woman did not want the court to impose a non-harassment order.

‘He reacted badly’

Cowan’s solicitor Jamie Baxter said: “The couple were watching a football match and the team he supported lost.

“He reacted badly to this and he reacted badly to the complainer asking him to calm down.”

Mr Baxter said his client’s recollection of the assault was “hazy.”

He added: “Mr Cowan is embarrassed by what has happened.

“He hopes that parties will be able to reconcile.

“Since this incident, he has attempted to abstain from alcohol.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry ordered Cowan to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.