Broughty Ferry plot with permission for 5 luxury flats on sale for £400k

A development site in central Broughty Ferry with planning permission for five flats is on sale for offers over £395,000.

The plot of land sits to one side of Broughty Ferry Library. The gap site was formerly a parking area for the neighbouring Gulistan House, which was one of Broughty Ferry’s most popular Indian restaurants until it closed in 2021.

Planning consent has been granted for five homes, each with three bedrooms. Two of the apartments will be over one level with the remaining three being duplexes that span two floors.

Each property will have its own entrance. All will have three bedrooms, open plan living areas, two or three bathrooms and a private parking space.

The top floor will have balconies and enjoy views across central Broughty Ferry. Outside there will be landscaped communal grounds.

All utility connections have been agreed and the roads access works have been completed.

The designs were done by Dundee based architects Arktx. It envisages a brick exterior, and a part flat and part pitched roof with solar panels.

Development opportunity

The plot is owned by Broomvale Limited. Previous attempts to obtain planning permission on the site involved plans for a luxury hotel and spa.

One of its directors, Azhar Mohammed, explained why they had decided to put the site on the market.

“My father has owned the Gulistan since the 1980s. He acquired this site at least 20 years ago and we made several attempts to secure planning permission on it.

“Permission was finally granted in 2016. We used Arktx to do the design work and spearhead the application process. Of course a buyer may wish to bring in their own architect to take the project forward.

“We do have some experience with property development but on a much smaller scale. A project this size needs a professional builder or developer and so we have decided to put the plot on the market.

“It’s in a very good location in Broughty Ferry so hopefully it will generate a lot of interest.”

The site on Queen Street is on sale with Gilson Gray for offers over £395,000.