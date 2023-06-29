Broughty Ferry plot with permission for 5 luxury flats on sale for £400k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Broughty Ferry plot with permission for 5 luxury flats on sale for £400k

The Queen Street development is on a gap site next to Broughty Ferry Library.

By Jack McKeown
The Queen Street flats would be at the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
The Queen Street flats would be at the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.

A development site in central Broughty Ferry with planning permission for five flats is on sale for offers over £395,000.

The plot of land sits to one side of Broughty Ferry Library. The gap site was formerly a parking area for the neighbouring Gulistan House, which was one of Broughty Ferry’s most popular Indian restaurants until it closed in 2021.

Planning consent has been granted for five homes, each with three bedrooms. Two of the apartments will be over one level with the remaining three being duplexes that span two floors.

A computer generated image showing how the Queen Street apartments would look. Image: Gilson Gray.

Each property will have its own entrance. All will have three bedrooms, open plan living areas, two or three bathrooms and a private parking space.

The top floor will have balconies and enjoy views across central Broughty Ferry. Outside there will be landscaped communal grounds.

All utility connections have been agreed and the roads access works have been completed.

The designs were done by Dundee based architects Arktx. It envisages a brick exterior, and a part flat and part pitched roof with solar panels.

Development opportunity

The plot is owned by Broomvale Limited. Previous attempts to obtain planning permission on the site involved plans for a luxury hotel and spa.

One of its directors, Azhar Mohammed, explained why they had decided to put the site on the market.

“My father has owned the Gulistan since the 1980s. He acquired this site at least 20 years ago and we made several attempts to secure planning permission on it.

The roof has a unique design and solar panels. Image: Gilson Gray.

“Permission was finally granted in 2016. We used  Arktx to do the design work and spearhead the application process. Of course a buyer may wish to bring in their own architect to take the project forward.

“We do have some experience with property development but on a much smaller scale. A project this size needs a professional builder or developer and so we have decided to put the plot on the market.

“It’s in a very good location in Broughty Ferry so hopefully it will generate a lot of interest.”

The site on Queen Street is on sale with Gilson Gray for offers over £395,000.

More from The Courier

Rapist taxi driver Zaveri faces prison. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee taxi driver faces prison after preying on young passengers
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic assault Picture shows; Matthew Cowan. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 28/06/2023
Perth football fan attacked partner in violent rage after watching team lose
The man used Instagram to extort his own daughter. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath paedophile extorted nude pictures from his own daughter
Graeme Strachan leaves Forfar Sheriff Court.
Tannadice staff helped police catch drink-driving DJ
A disposable vape ban could be announced this week. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Scotland's disposable vape ban campaign started in Dundee - is a win on the…
Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh welcomes Craig Brown on to the Scotland staff in 1986 - he never looked back. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Brown: Dundee title-winner and ex-Scotland manager's footballing life in pictures
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
11 years of pain came out when I heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee says…
Sandy Mitchell will bid for overall victory in this weekend's Spa 24 Hours. Image: McMedia
Angus ace Mitchell has first tilt at overall victory in world's biggest GT3 race…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 2023. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Angus
Ken Miles of Kinross-shire Civic Trust.
War of words over Kinross Beer Garden as Kinross-shire Civic Trust responds to criticism