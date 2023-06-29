Woman, 35, charged after disturbance at Dundee hotel

A woman has been charged in connection with a disturbance at a Dundee hotel.

Police were called to the Sleeperz Hotel on South Union Street at 1.20pm on Thursday.

A 35-year-old woman was arrested following the incident and is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the disturbance are unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.20 pm on Thursday, 29 June, police attended a report of a disturbance at a hotel in South Union Street, Dundee.

“A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged following the incident.

“She is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday, 30 June 2023.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”