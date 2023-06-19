Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is jailed

David Gibson savagely attacked his victim, leaving him so badly injured he could barely be identified.

By Grant McCabe
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
A thug who left a friend brain damaged after they had been out watching a Scotland match has been jailed for seven and a half years.

David Gibson had been freed on bail just a day before he turned on Derrick Smith near a church in Dundee.

The 34 year-old left his victim for dead before confessing to a stranger in the street he had been in an “argument”.

Mr Smith, 46, was so badly hurt, he could only initially be identified from a tattoo he had.

He is now cared for in a nursing home.

Gibson pled guilty in April to attempted murder and was sentenced by judge Lady Stacey at the High Court in Glasgow.

Mecca Bingo, Yeaman Shore, Dundee.
The rear of the Mecca Bingo building in Dundee city centre.

As well as the jail term, he will be supervised for a further two years on his release.

No memory of attack

Prosecutor Ali Murray told the earlier hearing Gibson had been subject of three separate bail orders at the time of his savage attack.

The last was when he was freed by a sheriff on May 31 2022, having been charged with assault.

The next day, Gibson, Mr Smith and a female friend went to a bar in Dundee to watch the Scotland and Ukraine World Cup play-off match on TV.

They were described as in “good spirits”.

After the football, the woman left the pair, who ended up walking at the rear of St Paul’s church and a Mecca Bingo in the city’s Nethergate.

Mr Murray said Mr Smith was unable to recall what then occurred.

But Gibson admitted in court that he struck his friend before repeatedly stamping on his head and body.

Found behind church

The next morning, a passer-by found Mr Smith still lying stricken behind the church.

Mr Murray said: “When she approached him, he was only grunting.

“His mouth was covered in blood and his nose bleeding.

“His face was swollen, his eyes bruised and swollen shut.”

Mr Smith was rushed to Ninewells, where medics told police his condition – including fractures and a serious brain injury – was life-threatening.

General view (GV) at night of the entrance to the Emergency Department, Ninewells Hospital.
Mr Smith was rushed for life-saving surgery at Ninewells. Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Murray said: “Due to the extent of his facial injuries, officers could only identify him from a tattoo on his left shoulder.”

Mr Smith was discharged from intensive care two weeks later and transferred to a specialist brain unit.

The court heard he can no longer live independently and is cared for in a nursing home in Fife.

Mr Murray said: “There may be some improvement, but he will not make a full recovery.”

Identified by lack of front teeth

The court heard Gibson approached a woman after the attack stating him and a “friend” had “argued”.

Gibson claimed he had been “threatened” during the row.

The thug said he had left the man at the back of the church and when he returned two hours later, he was still not awake.

Police later found him in Nethergate.

He was identified as the man who approached the stranger due to him having no front teeth.

The jail-term was cut from 10 years due to the guilty plea.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

