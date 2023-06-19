St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed

The plan to sell food from a converted horse box had been compared to putting lipstick on a pig.

By Claire Warrender
Kinettles Hotel wanted to open a Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk Image: Google Maps,
Kinnettles Hotel, right, and Greyfriar's Garden opposite. Image: Google Maps,

The Scottish Government has overruled a St Andrews planning decision that was compared to putting lipstick on a pig.

However, no fried food can be sold from the Greyfriar’s Garden coffee kiosk in a bid to protect neighbours from cooking smells.

Councillors refused permission in March for the converted horse box in the heart of the town’s conservation area.

The site of the proposed Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk.
The Greyfriar’s Garden coffee kiosk would have been open to the public. Image: Google Maps.

Kinnettles Hotel wants to sell hot drinks and snacks in a garden it owns.

However, more than 50 neighbours objected, fearing they would be disturbed by noise and food smells.

And members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee also expressed grave concerns.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said at the time: “It doesn’t enhance the conservation area, it doesn’t enhance the listed buildings.

“It looks pretty silly to have a horse box in gardens like that.

“I would go so far as to say it’s like lipstick on a pig.”

Greyfriar’s Garden coffee kiosk would bring area into use

The decision went against the advice of council planners, who recommended the application be approved.

And the hotel took the case to Holyrood for a second opinion.

Greyfriar’s Garden is unusual in that it consists of a number of gardens opposite buildings.

Historically, each garden belonged to one of the houses across the road but those have mostly been converted into flats or businesses.

The reporter said the kiosk with seating area would retain the historic relationship between the hotel and its garden, while bringing the area into active use.

And she ruled a space for customers would benefit the conservation area’s character.

‘Deep fat frying is not permitted’

The reporter said: “There are no material considerations which would justify refusing to grant planning permission.”

She also attached a number of conditions to ensure people living nearby are protected from noise and food smells.

How the Greyfriar's Garden coffee kiosk will look.
How the Greyfriar’s Garden coffee kiosk will look.

They include restricting the hours of operation to between 8am and 8pm in the summer and 9am to 4pm in winter.

And limiting it to the sale of hot and soft drinks with panini, sandwiches, soup, rolls and bakery good.

The reporter said: “For the avoidance of doubt, frying/deep fat frying is not permitted.”

The decision comes a fortnight after Holyrood refused an appeal for a separate coffee kiosk at the opposite end of Greyfriar’s Gardens.

Plans are already in place for a poetry garden on the site.

And the reporter ruled two converted shipping containers would be insensitive to its historic character.

Liven up your inbox with our new Fife newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

To go with story by Laura Devlin. St Andrews The Scores property on sale Picture shows; St Andrews The Scores . St Andrews . Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown
Inside £4m St Andrews home with red phone box and guest suites in the…
St Johnstone's Dan Phillips in action.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips says Trinidad and Tobago have 'serious momentum' ahead of…
Gibson's savage attack happened behind the Mecca Bingo and St Paul's Church buildings. Image: Google.
Dundee thug who left friend for dead in city centre after Scotland match is…
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Jane Hill: Son's tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100
General view of the plot of land on Charleston Drive in Dundee where housing is planned
Plans for housing development on 'problem site' next to Dundee shops
Humza Yousaf does not back a full public inquiry into Professor Eljamel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Eljamel scandal: Humza Yousaf explains public inquiry stance on disgraced Dundee doctor
A car sitting sideways on a Dundee roundabout after drifting
'Dangerous and silly' Dundee car yob nearly smashes into van while drifting at busy…
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Three chaotic years without an early general election is sign of complete…
That winning feeling. Mitchell dominated the opening race of the Snetterton double-header. Image: McMedia
Mitchell maintains Snetterton run of success with faultless British GT win
Craig Hinchliffe has left Dundee United. Image: SNS
Dundee United announce departure of goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe