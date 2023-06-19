St Andrews coffee kiosk refusal overturned on appeal but no fried food allowed

The Scottish Government has overruled a St Andrews planning decision that was compared to putting lipstick on a pig.

However, no fried food can be sold from the Greyfriar’s Garden coffee kiosk in a bid to protect neighbours from cooking smells.

Councillors refused permission in March for the converted horse box in the heart of the town’s conservation area.

Kinnettles Hotel wants to sell hot drinks and snacks in a garden it owns.

However, more than 50 neighbours objected, fearing they would be disturbed by noise and food smells.

And members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee also expressed grave concerns.

Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said at the time: “It doesn’t enhance the conservation area, it doesn’t enhance the listed buildings.

“It looks pretty silly to have a horse box in gardens like that.

“I would go so far as to say it’s like lipstick on a pig.”

Greyfriar’s Garden coffee kiosk would bring area into use

The decision went against the advice of council planners, who recommended the application be approved.

And the hotel took the case to Holyrood for a second opinion.

Greyfriar’s Garden is unusual in that it consists of a number of gardens opposite buildings.

Historically, each garden belonged to one of the houses across the road but those have mostly been converted into flats or businesses.

The reporter said the kiosk with seating area would retain the historic relationship between the hotel and its garden, while bringing the area into active use.

And she ruled a space for customers would benefit the conservation area’s character.

‘Deep fat frying is not permitted’

The reporter said: “There are no material considerations which would justify refusing to grant planning permission.”

She also attached a number of conditions to ensure people living nearby are protected from noise and food smells.

They include restricting the hours of operation to between 8am and 8pm in the summer and 9am to 4pm in winter.

And limiting it to the sale of hot and soft drinks with panini, sandwiches, soup, rolls and bakery good.

The reporter said: “For the avoidance of doubt, frying/deep fat frying is not permitted.”

The decision comes a fortnight after Holyrood refused an appeal for a separate coffee kiosk at the opposite end of Greyfriar’s Gardens.

Plans are already in place for a poetry garden on the site.

And the reporter ruled two converted shipping containers would be insensitive to its historic character.

Liven up your inbox with our new Fife newsletter. Sign up now to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.