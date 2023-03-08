St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

By Claire Warrender
March 8 2023, 4.32pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.17am
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to open a St Andrews coffee kiosk
Kinnettles Hotel wanted to put the kiosk in Greyfriars Garden, left. Image: Google Maps.

Plans to open a coffee kiosk in the heart of St Andrews conservation area have been compared to putting lipstick on a pig.

Kinnettles Hotel wanted to sell hot drinks and snacks from a converted horse box in Greyfriars Garden.

The kiosk would have been open to the public in Greyfriars Garden.

But more than 50 neighbours objected to the idea, fearing they would be disturbed by noise as people gathered nearby.

And members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee also expressed grave concerns as they refused to grant permission.

St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “It doesn’t enhance the conservation area, it doesn’t enhance the listed buildings.

“It looks pretty silly to have a horse box in gardens like that.

“I would go so far as to say it’s like lipstick on a pig.”

Fear approval could lead to ‘open season’ for applications

It was the second time Kinnettles Hotel had applied to open a coffee shack in the town centre garden, which it owns.

An almost identical application was turned down by the same committee in July.

And an appeal to the Scottish Government was also refused – but only on the grounds there was not enough information about how the kiosk would look.

How the St Andrews coffee kiosk would have looked. Image: Kinnettles Hotel planning application.

A separate application by another developer for two coffee shacks at the opposite end of Greyfriars Garden was also refused in December and is now the subject of an appeal.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid feared approval could open the floodgates.

“There are 17 gardens along there and if we approve this it would be like open season for planning applications,” he said.

Councillor David McDiarmid opposed the Greyfriars Garden plan. Image: Kris Miller/ DC Thomson.

And Conservative councillor Robin Lawson added: “I’ve read through all the comments and the objections come very clearly from local people.

“The comments in support come by and large from outwith St Andrews.”

St Andrews coffee kiosk would provide a place to relax

Greyfriars Gardens sit opposite the houses on the other side of the street.

However, many of those houses are now businesses and the gardens have become neglected.

The Kinnettles Hotel plan was to open the corner garden to the public.

The St Andrews coffee kiosk plan was turned down.
How the garden currently looks. Image: Kinnettles Hotel planning application.

The hotel has no outdoor space for guests and said the space could be used by residents and non-residents as a place to relax.

Planning officer Mary Stewart added: “The applicant has now provided more detail as to what the kiosk would actually look like in the form of a converted horse trailer.”

The small, lightweight trailer would be finished in tongue and groove cladding and painted blue.

The space is already used by hotel patrons and Ms Stewart said opening it to the public would intensify its use.

However she added: “The impact is not considered to be significant.”

But councillors disagreed and the application was unanimously refused.

