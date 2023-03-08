St Andrews horse box coffee kiosk plan ‘like putting lipstick on a pig’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans to open a coffee kiosk in the heart of St Andrews conservation area have been compared to putting lipstick on a pig.

Kinnettles Hotel wanted to sell hot drinks and snacks from a converted horse box in Greyfriars Garden.

But more than 50 neighbours objected to the idea, fearing they would be disturbed by noise as people gathered nearby.

And members of Fife Council’s north east planning committee also expressed grave concerns as they refused to grant permission.

St Andrews Liberal Democrat councillor Jane Ann Liston said: “It doesn’t enhance the conservation area, it doesn’t enhance the listed buildings.

“It looks pretty silly to have a horse box in gardens like that.

“I would go so far as to say it’s like lipstick on a pig.”

Fear approval could lead to ‘open season’ for applications

It was the second time Kinnettles Hotel had applied to open a coffee shack in the town centre garden, which it owns.

An almost identical application was turned down by the same committee in July.

And an appeal to the Scottish Government was also refused – but only on the grounds there was not enough information about how the kiosk would look.

A separate application by another developer for two coffee shacks at the opposite end of Greyfriars Garden was also refused in December and is now the subject of an appeal.

SNP councillor David McDiarmid feared approval could open the floodgates.

“There are 17 gardens along there and if we approve this it would be like open season for planning applications,” he said.

And Conservative councillor Robin Lawson added: “I’ve read through all the comments and the objections come very clearly from local people.

“The comments in support come by and large from outwith St Andrews.”

St Andrews coffee kiosk would provide a place to relax

Greyfriars Gardens sit opposite the houses on the other side of the street.

However, many of those houses are now businesses and the gardens have become neglected.

The Kinnettles Hotel plan was to open the corner garden to the public.

The hotel has no outdoor space for guests and said the space could be used by residents and non-residents as a place to relax.

Planning officer Mary Stewart added: “The applicant has now provided more detail as to what the kiosk would actually look like in the form of a converted horse trailer.”

The small, lightweight trailer would be finished in tongue and groove cladding and painted blue.

The space is already used by hotel patrons and Ms Stewart said opening it to the public would intensify its use.

However she added: “The impact is not considered to be significant.”

But councillors disagreed and the application was unanimously refused.