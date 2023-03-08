KEZIA DUGDALE: ‘Continuity candidate’ ought to work in Humza Yousaf’s favour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: ‘Continuity candidate’ ought to work in Humza Yousaf’s favour

By Kezia Dugdale
March 8 2023, 4.37pm Updated: March 9 2023, 12.37pm
face of Nicola Sturgeon merging into face of Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf has been labelled the 'continuity candidate' to replace Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and First Minister of Scotland.

Back in my early days as a Labour MSP, I found myself being stereotyped as a “Blairite”. Someone who was in Tony Blair’s wing of the Labour movement, whatever that is or was.

It’s true to say he was a huge part of the reason I joined and became active in the Labour Party.

I remembered that feeling as a teenager in 1997 when Labour’s landslide victory brought 18 years of Conservative rule to an end.

And when I finally joined in late 2003 it’s because the party he led matched my values of believing first and foremost in equality of opportunity, of using the power of the state to ensure everyone had an equal chance in life.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "If Humza Yousaf represents continuity for me that means he is a candidate who intends to keep winning."

Other people will offer a different definition on what it meant to be a Blairite. But for me it meant winning.

Winning elections, by building as broad a base of popular support for your ideas and ideals as you can so you then have the levers of powers to bring about the change you want to see in the world.

That’s why I’m so baffled to see Humza Yousaf being dismissed as the continuity candidate in the SNP’s leadership election.

Like Blairite, “continuity” is open to different interpretations by different people.

Yet much like “Blairite”, it also means winning.

Tony Blair and Gordon Brown.
Did someone say ‘continuity candidate’?: Tony Blair and his successor as Labour leader, Gordon Brown.

Because what the SNP have done better than anything else under Nicola Sturgeon’s leadership is win elections.

They have done it consistently and handsomely – much like Tony Blair did and often drawing from his playbook of how to do it.

Humza Yousaf is not the only candidate offering continuity

The SNP are easily the most electorally successful political party of this century.

They have won the last eight democratic elections in Scotland comprehensively.

If Humza Yousaf represents continuity for me that means he is a candidate who intends to keep winning. And to do so, as his predecessor did, by building a broad base of support from people the length and breadth of the country.

Yet his opponents use “continuity” as a criticism, pointing to his domestic record on Transport, Justice and Health.

This is a record that – apparently – now belongs solely and exclusively to him, rather than to the government both he and they were all a serving part of.

Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and Humza Yousaf taking part in the SNP leadership hustings at Eden Court, Inverness
Kate Forbes, Ash Regan and ‘continuity candidate’ Humza Yousaf taking part in an SNP leadership hustings. Image: Paul Campbell/PA Wire.

It’s not my job to offer a defence of his position. But this argument relies on the idea that his actions were singular and unrelated to, for example, the Scottish budget.

Or the Cabinet’s capacity for change.

Or his party’s desire to do some of the difficult heavy lifting of reform that is often unpopular but necessary in the short term for long term gain.

It takes a village, and they were all in it.

SNP opponents should fear a continuity candidate –

Labour and Conservatives seem positively gleeful this week as they watch the SNP  tear themselves apart in the media and on live TV.

They are enjoying it in part because they know from their own experience how awful internal contests are, having endured plenty themselves during the 19 years of SNP leadership that transitioned smoothly and seamlessly from Salmond to Sturgeon.

They are also enjoying it because it does their job for them.

To see SNP politicians openly criticising their own record means they can put their feet up for a few days.

They shouldn’t rejoice too much though. Because ultimately, and regardless of who wins, it will remain the case that Scotland is divided down constitutional lines. And this, first and foremost, drives how people vote.

If the rolling average for yes is 47%, it’s 47% shared between the SNP and the Greens, giving the SNP a huge head start, while 53% of no splits three ways.

It’s the opposition parties who should be most concerned about continuity.

