Dismayed Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart warns rivals were ‘actually out with popcorn’ watching TV debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dismayed Perthshire SNP MP Pete Wishart warns rivals were ‘actually out with popcorn’ watching TV debate

By Andy Philip and Justin Bowie
March 8 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 9 2023, 6.17am
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV

The fall-out from the first televised SNP leadership debate reveals a shell-shocked party.

Some activists can scarcely believe what they saw on Tuesday night.

The opposition can barely conceal their glee.

Over an hour, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan heavily criticised each other’s record, trashed parts of the government’s legacy – but asked voters to continue trusting them in office.

The mood is souring among some supporters who helped the candidates into power in the first place.

‘The whole of the nation is watching this’

While some defended the approach as robust democratic exchanges, others like Perthshire MP Pete Wishart sounded the alarm.

He told us: “The candidates need to be fully aware and conscious that the whole of the nation is watching this.

“To see examples of our government that we all worked so hard to make sure was elected being so publicly trashed is not a good look.

“People are talking about distancing themselves from distancing ourselves from our partnership agreement with the Greens. The party overwhelmingly backed that.”

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall.

He pointed to comments from candidate Ash Regan about an “independence readiness thermometer” as examples of debate going beyond credibility.

“We can’t stretch credibility with talk of voter empowerment mechanisms and readiness thermometers,” he added.

Popcorn

“Our political opponents didn’t even just have metaphorical popcorn, they were actually out with popcorn watching this.”

Mr Wishart said opponents will “lap this up” and turn it against them in future elections.

“We will have to be in a position where we can unite,” he added.

“Challenging ideas is good, but last night just went too far.”

The concern about political opponents was immediately backed by social media posts from delighted Labour and Tory campaigners playing the SNP attack lines on a loop.

SNP leadership candidate Kate Forbes with her daughter Naomi. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Ms Forbes in particular skewered the health secretary’s record and suggested he wasn’t fit to hold that position.

Asked if he’d have a place in her government if she wins, Ms Forbes said yes, but “maybe not health”.

None of them agreed on a single independence campaign strategy nearly nine years since their referendum defeat.

Mhairi Hunter, a former councillor and close ally of Nicola Sturgeon, reacted with surprise at Ms Regan’s opening comment about her party losing its way.

“The SNP has lost its way is a strange opening statement about a party that has won every election since 2015,” she reflected on social media.

“But a comment that will be used against us multiple times.”

One councillor told us Ms Forbes had gone to far in attacking the serving health secretary.

“I think the honesty card – she’s burned that card, because she’s attacking a government she was defending just before she went on maternity leave,” the councillor said.

“Attacking a government you previously defended means you can’t claim that honesty card anymore.”

‘It went too far’

Highlands and Islands MSP Emma Roddick said: “It is hard to toe that line between being forthright and having a debate that needs to be had, and steering into openly criticising each other.

“I did think last night, it went too far.

“For me, our record is one to be proud of. Nicola Sturgeon is still immensely popular, so as a campaign strategy, I don’t really understand attacking Nicola’s leadership, and I don’t think members are going to agree with it.

“Everything that’s happened in Humza’s tenure has been under Kate controlling where the money goes. I think that’s why it’s so important as a government you take that collective responsibility.

“It’s really odd actually as a backbencher watching this happen. I don’t know if folk know where the line is anymore.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
The three SNP candidates appeared in a debate hosted by Colin Mackay on STV.Image: STV
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented