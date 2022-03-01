Calls for seasonal worker scheme expansion as locals ‘don’t want to do the work’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Calls for seasonal worker scheme expansion as locals ‘don’t want to do the work’

By Rachel Amery
March 1 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 1 2022, 12.33pm
MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee plant a tree at Glendoick Garden Centre
MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee plant a tree at Glendoick Garden Centre

The Home Office is being told to expand its seasonal workers’ scheme, as local people “don’t want to do the work”.

Pete Wishart, MP for Perth and North Perthshire, says the UK Government’s seasonal worker scheme needs to allow at least 70,000 foreign nationals in every single year to help cope with demand.

This comes as Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee looks into what can be done to tackle labour shortages in farming, agriculture and horticulture.

Home Office scheme ‘totally inadequate’

Mr Wishart says labour shortages in these sectors are “primarily caused” by Brexit, but adds the current scheme is “totally inadequate”.

He said: “In the past we had a pool of workers able to come from 20-odd countries, and now that’s a route denied to growers and agriculture businesses.

Pete Wishart MP
Pete Wishart MP

“The seasonal worker scheme allows a few thousand people to come in but it is totally inadequate in terms of numbers, so they need to boost that scheme.”

He claimed the farmers’ union says 70,000 workers are needed but only 30,000 come in.

“We have got to get the government committed to a scheme so farm businesses know they can plan for future seasons,” he said.

Farmers ‘at wits end’ with local recruitment

Mr Wishart added the expansion of the scheme is needed because local people living in Scotland don’t want to take up work that is not long-term.

He said: “We know in areas like Perthshire and other parts where there is the soft fruit sectors, they are all in relatively affluent areas where there is not a great pool of labour to soak up local people.

“Several initiatives have been tried in the last few years to get people interested.

“There was ‘Pick for Britain’, which was disastrous – hardly anyone came forward.

“Farmers are at their wits end with local recruitment and have tried several initiatives that haven’t worked.”

Mr Wishart said young people are looking at long-term careers and avoiding seasonal work.

“There are things we must do to make work, employment and jobs in this sector more attractive,” he said.

Businesses changing the way of working

Mr Wishart made the comments while on a Scottish Affairs Committee visit to Glendoick Garden Centre in Perthshire.

Heather Borderie, operations director at the garden centre, say they are having to change the way they recruit staff because of the labour shortages.

She said: “The business has had to evolve – I spend a lot of my time now recruiting and retaining staff.

Heather Borderie, operations manager at Glendoick Garden Centre
Heather Borderie, operations manager at Glendoick Garden Centre

“It is really difficult.

“We are now looking at things like apprenticeship schemes and what that would involve, and we have not had to look at that before.

“So we are re-learning and trying to think of a different way of working.

“We are having to look at recruitment in a completely different way now.”

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

Farming at risk as Home Office refuses to confirm seasonal worker scheme for 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]