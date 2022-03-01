Liverpool fan Tom Sang expects daunting challenge against ex-Anfield forward Ryan Kent but St Johnstone defender is up for the Rangers test

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Having grown up as a Liverpool fan, St Johnstone defender Tom Sang doesn’t need to watch a highlights package of Ryan Kent at Rangers to know he’s in for a daunting challenge at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

But the on-loan Cardiff City wing-back is up for the individual test he’s going to face against the former Anfield forward.

And the same goes for Rangers and the Saints team as a whole.

“It will most likely be him,” said Sang on which of Rangers’ attacking players he expects to be head to head with in midweek.

“He’s been a very good player over the years and will be a big threat for Rangers.

“That’s the sort of challenge I came up here for.

“We’ll just focus on our performance and not the noise from outside.

“It’s a home game and we need to make sure it will be a difficult game for them.”

A Scouser at Old Trafford

Kent’s development route was the traditional one for modern-day top level footballers – entering an academy at seven-years-old and working his way through the ranks from there.

Sang, though, made different choices.

And they eventually led to Liverpool’s bitter rivals.

✍️ #MUFC Under-23s midfielder Tom Sang is the latest player to commit his future to the club, after signing a new deal: https://t.co/0dxtldNzac pic.twitter.com/t8ghR070wc — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 1, 2018

“I’m a Liverpool fan but I was never in their set-up,” he said.

“There were opportunities when I was young but I didn’t want to go in so early as a kid.

“I left it a bit later before going into an academy environment (with Bolton Wanderers).

“I then got injured for about 18 months, went to Manchester United on trial and got signed.

“I think I got more stick at United for being a Scouser than I did off my mates.”

Sang hasn’t come to Perth just to take the next step on the career ladder.

He’s fully invested in Saints’ Premiership survival bid.

“There is a lot of motivation behind helping St Johnstone stay up and I feel like that’s a very good task,” said the 22-year-old.

“The change is a good experience – to be in a situation like this and to try and help the team get out of it.

“But I also want to get as many games and as much experience as I can.

“I’m definitely up for the challenge and I’m really enjoying it – especially getting to play in big games against Rangers and Celtic.”

Strong reaction

Manager Callum Davidson criticised his players for their second half collapse against Ross County on Saturday and the message has been taken on board in the Perth dressing room.

“It’s important we show a reaction,” said Sang.

“With it being Rangers next, that’s always going to be the case.

“Want to make sure we bounce back well from the disappointing result at the weekend.

“We could and maybe should have taken the three points and I’m sure our reaction will be really strong.

“It doesn’t feel like a dressing room at the bottom of the table.

“It’s a really lively place. I’m really enjoying being part of it.

“There’s absolutely no negativity. It’s a positive environment.

“That togetherness will be important. We’ve got to have each other’s backs to make sure we put in a good performance against Rangers.

“We need to make sure that we’re doing everything right. Over the course of the last 10 games, it will turn around for us.”