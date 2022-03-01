Liverpool fan Tom Sang expects daunting challenge against ex-Anfield forward Ryan Kent but St Johnstone defender is up for the Rangers test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liverpool fan Tom Sang expects daunting challenge against ex-Anfield forward Ryan Kent but St Johnstone defender is up for the Rangers test

By Eric Nicolson
March 1 2022, 7.00am Updated: March 1 2022, 9.09am
Tom Sang is set to face Rangers' Ryan Kent.
Tom Sang is set to face Rangers' Ryan Kent.

Having grown up as a Liverpool fan, St Johnstone defender Tom Sang doesn’t need to watch a highlights package of Ryan Kent at Rangers to know he’s in for a daunting challenge at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night.

But the on-loan Cardiff City wing-back is up for the individual test he’s going to face against the former Anfield forward.

And the same goes for Rangers and the Saints team as a whole.

“It will most likely be him,” said Sang on which of Rangers’ attacking players he expects to be head to head with in midweek.

“He’s been a very good player over the years and will be a big threat for Rangers.

“That’s the sort of challenge I came up here for.

“We’ll just focus on our performance and not the noise from outside.

“It’s a home game and we need to make sure it will be a difficult game for them.”

A Scouser at Old Trafford

Kent’s development route was the traditional one for modern-day top level footballers – entering an academy at seven-years-old and working his way through the ranks from there.

Sang, though, made different choices.

And they eventually led to Liverpool’s bitter rivals.

“I’m a Liverpool fan but I was never in their set-up,” he said.

“There were opportunities when I was young but I didn’t want to go in so early as a kid.

“I left it a bit later before going into an academy environment (with Bolton Wanderers).

“I then got injured for about 18 months, went to Manchester United on trial and got signed.

“I think I got more stick at United for being a Scouser than I did off my mates.”

Tom Sang in action for Manchester United at Morton.
Tom Sang in action for Manchester United at Morton.

Sang hasn’t come to Perth just to take the next step on the career ladder.

He’s fully invested in Saints’ Premiership survival bid.

“There is a lot of motivation behind helping St Johnstone stay up and I feel like that’s a very good task,” said the 22-year-old.

“The change is a good experience – to be in a situation like this and to try and help the team get out of it.

“But I also want to get as many games and as much experience as I can.

“I’m definitely up for the challenge and I’m really enjoying it – especially getting to play in big games against Rangers and Celtic.”

Strong reaction

Manager Callum Davidson criticised his players for their second half collapse against Ross County on Saturday and the message has been taken on board in the Perth dressing room.

“It’s important we show a reaction,” said Sang.

“With it being Rangers next, that’s always going to be the case.

“Want to make sure we bounce back well from the disappointing result at the weekend.

“We could and maybe should have taken the three points and I’m sure our reaction will be really strong.

Tom Sang in action against Ross County.
Tom Sang in action against Ross County.

“It doesn’t feel like a dressing room at the bottom of the table.

“It’s a really lively place. I’m really enjoying being part of it.

“There’s absolutely no negativity. It’s a positive environment.

“That togetherness will be important. We’ve got to have each other’s backs to make sure we put in a good performance against Rangers.

“We need to make sure that we’re doing everything right. Over the course of the last 10 games, it will turn around for us.”

St Johnstone Opta analysis: Cardiff City loan star Tom Sang has the full package to be the next Callum Davidson right wing-back success story

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]