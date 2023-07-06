Broughty Ferry dog poo crusaders put up warning sign to owners

Broughty Ferry residents have started a war against dog poo on their street.

A sign has been stuck to a wall in Barnhill due to poo continuously being left on Strathmore Street.

Those living in the area say it has become a “hot spot” for owners leaving behind their pets’ mess.

Despite a dog fouling sign already being installed, a handmade sign has now been erected a short distance away after persistent issues.

The A4 sheet of paper is asking owners why they don’t let their animals “s**te” outside their own house.

It says: “Why don’t you get your dog to s**te on the pavement outside your own house!”

The sign at the rear of the Barnhill shopping precinct has been welcomed and also met with a tinge of humour.

Resident, Alex Macdonald, said the street has experienced issues for a period of time.

‘I stuck a flower in it’

The 76-year-old said: “I applaud the sign going up but I don’t know who has actually placed it on the wall.

“I don’t know why but this street seems to be a particular hotspot for dog fouling.

“There is a council sign but it’s a waste of time trying to report it. There was a period of time we were cleaning it up ourselves.

“Some dog owner left it’s pets waste on the street, it was a big turd, I stuck a flower in it just so folk wouldn’t stand in it.

“We have seen a little humour in all of this but living here it’s a frustration that owners can’t responsibly clean up after their dogs.

“The new sign will maybe make people take a little more notice.”

If dog owners are caught leaving their pet’s waste behind they will be issued with a fixed penalty notice of £80.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council encouraged dog owners to pick-up after their pets.

He said: “The council encourages owners to act responsibility and clear up after their dog.

“We underline the issues through social media and have highlighted the messages through the high profile Take Pride in Your City campaign.

“We ask dog owners to use nearby litter bins as well as dog waste bins or their own general waste bin.”