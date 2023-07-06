Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in ‘one-tonne metal weapon’

An Alyth drink-driver began giggling when a stranger let him know his car was rolling backwards.

Iain Donald was more than five times over the limit when he was spotted driving through the east Perthshire town on September 1 last year.

He spoke with the stranger, who warned him about his driving, before speeding off.

Donald, who has an analogous conviction from nine years ago, has been banned from the road for three years.

Slurred speech and rolling eyes

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told Perth Sheriff Court: “The locus is Mill Street, Market Square and Airlie Street in Alyth.”

At about 9.30pm, a witness saw Donald driving in a Ford Fiesta at a very slow speed in a 20mph zone.

He had the window down and the man believed Donald was trying to speak with him.

The 41-year-old’s speech was slurred and his eyes were rolling back.

Ms Hendry said: “The witness believed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“He asked if he was sober and the accused replied: ‘Are you serious?’

“The accused’s vehicle started to roll back and the accused asked if his car was moving back.

“The accused started to giggle.”

The witness asked again if he was sober and Donald became aggressive.

He sped off and the man phoned police.

Officers traced Donald at a property in Airlie Street at 10.10pm, with the car key in his trouser pocket.

In the dock

Donald admitted driving with excess alcohol – 120/ 22 mics – a reading obtained some three hours after he was spotted behind the wheel.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He maintains that he had some alcohol after he arrived at his house.

“His position is that he was self-employed. He’s currently in receipt of benefits.”

Sheriff William Wood pointed out Donald’s previous similar conviction and banned him for three years.

The sheriff also ordered Donald, now of Springbank Road in Alyth, to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

He said: “It’s enough that you have the alcohol issues without taking to the road in a one-tonne metal weapon.

“These are serious matters and I have considered whether, in all the circumstances – that it’s not your first conviction of this nature – it can be dealt with without a custodial sentence.

“I’m, just, persuaded that it probably can but only by a significant period of unpaid work.

“You need support for your alcohol issues.”

