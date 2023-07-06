Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in ‘one-tonne metal weapon’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in ‘one-tonne metal weapon’

Iain Donald, who has a similar conviction from 2014, was handed unpaid work after being caught by speaking with a total stranger.

By Ross Gardiner
Iain Donald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
An Alyth drink-driver began giggling when a stranger let him know his car was rolling backwards.

Iain Donald was more than five times over the limit when he was spotted driving through the east Perthshire town on September 1 last year.

He spoke with the stranger, who warned him about his driving, before speeding off.

Donald, who has an analogous conviction from nine years ago, has been banned from the road for three years.

Slurred speech and rolling eyes

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told Perth Sheriff Court: “The locus is Mill Street, Market Square and Airlie Street in Alyth.”

At about 9.30pm, a witness saw Donald driving in a Ford Fiesta at a very slow speed in a 20mph zone.

He had the window down and the man believed Donald was trying to speak with him.

The 41-year-old’s speech was slurred and his eyes were rolling back.

Ms Hendry said: “The witness believed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“He asked if he was sober and the accused replied: ‘Are you serious?’

“The accused’s vehicle started to roll back and the accused asked if his car was moving back.

“The accused started to giggle.”

The witness asked again if he was sober and Donald became aggressive.

He sped off and the man phoned police.

Officers traced Donald at a property in Airlie Street at 10.10pm, with the car key in his trouser pocket.

In the dock

Donald admitted driving with excess alcohol – 120/ 22 mics – a reading obtained some three hours after he was spotted behind the wheel.

Solicitor John McLaughlin said: “He maintains that he had some alcohol after he arrived at his house.

“His position is that he was self-employed. He’s currently in receipt of benefits.”

Sheriff William Wood pointed out Donald’s previous similar conviction and banned him for three years.

The sheriff also ordered Donald, now of Springbank Road in Alyth, to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for a year.

He said: “It’s enough that you have the alcohol issues without taking to the road in a one-tonne metal weapon.

“These are serious matters and I have considered whether, in all the circumstances – that it’s not your first conviction of this nature – it can be dealt with without a custodial sentence.

“I’m, just, persuaded that it probably can but only by a significant period of unpaid work.

“You need support for your alcohol issues.”

