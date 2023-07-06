Evan Towler tipped for ‘big future’ as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next week

Evan Towler has been tipped to have a ‘big future’ in the game after making a loan switch from Aberdeen to Montrose.

Scotland under-19 star Towler is currently training with the Aberdeen first team squad in Portugal.

He won’t feature in Montrose’s weekend friendly match with Civil Service Strollers.

But he will join up with the Links Park side next week to begin his preparations for the Viaplay Cup clash with St Mirren.

And Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is confident Towler can make a big impression after finally landing his man at the second time of asking.

“I’ve know of Evan for quite a while,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

“We wanted him last year but he decided to go to Cove. They are on Aberdeen’s doorstep so it was understandable.

“But we kept tabs on him again when he went to Elgin City.

“I spoke to Gavin Price up there at the time and he said Evan was one of the best signings he’d made last year.

“When he joins us, he’ll will bring a real balance to the left hand side of the park.

“He can play left-back, left wing-back or on the left of a back three.

“You forget how young he is at 18 because he’s gone into a first-team environment and is already thriving.

“I think he’s got a big future in the game and I’m delighted we can help his development.

“You don’t always get the player first time round but we’ve been patient on Evan. Hopefully our patience pays off.”

Evan Towler not the only new face at Montrose

Meanwhile, Petrie is also delighted to have the support of goalkeeping coach David Larter.

Links Park legend Larter is making weekly 620-mile round trips from his York home to Montrose to coach Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.

And as the club’s record-appearance holder, Larter’s positive approach to the game is already rubbing off on the squad.

“David is such an enthusiastic guy,” said Petrie.

“You can see what football means to him. He’s a breath of fresh air his positive approach is really uplifting for the group.”