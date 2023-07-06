Evan Towler tipped for ‘big future’ as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Evan Towler tipped for ‘big future’ as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next week

Scotland under-19 star Towler will be part of the Links Park squad ahead of their Viaplay Cup campaign after agreeing a loan switch from Aberdeen.

By Ewan Smith
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Aberdeen star Evan Towler has joined Montrose FC. Image: SNS

Evan Towler has been tipped to have a ‘big future’ in the game after making a loan switch from Aberdeen to Montrose.

Scotland under-19 star Towler is currently training with the Aberdeen first team squad in Portugal.

He won’t feature in Montrose’s weekend friendly match with Civil Service Strollers.

But he will join up with the Links Park side next week to begin his preparations for the Viaplay Cup clash with St Mirren.

And Montrose boss Stewart Petrie is confident Towler can make a big impression after finally landing his man at the second time of asking.

“I’ve know of Evan for quite a while,” Petrie told Courier Sport.

Evan Towler has two Scotland under-19 caps. Image: SNS

“We wanted him last year but he decided to go to Cove. They are on Aberdeen’s doorstep so it was understandable.

“But we kept tabs on him again when he went to Elgin City.

“I spoke to Gavin Price up there at the time and he said Evan was one of the best signings he’d made last year.

“When he joins us, he’ll will bring a real balance to the left hand side of the park.

“He can play left-back, left wing-back or on the left of a back three.

Evan Towler has joined Montrose after spending some time on loan at Cove Rangers last season. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

“You forget how young he is at 18 because he’s gone into a first-team environment and is already thriving.

“I think he’s got a big future in the game and I’m delighted we can help his development.

“You don’t always get the player first time round but we’ve been patient on Evan. Hopefully our patience pays off.”

Evan Towler not the only new face at Montrose

Meanwhile, Petrie is also delighted to have the support of goalkeeping coach David Larter.

Links Park legend Larter is making weekly 620-mile round trips from his York home to Montrose to coach Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.

Montrose goalkeeping coach David Larter with Cammy Gill, Cammy Middleton and Ross Matthews.
David Larter (left) has taken over a new role as Montrose goalkeeping coach. Image: Montrose FC.

And as the club’s record-appearance holder, Larter’s positive approach to the game is already rubbing off on the squad.

“David is such an enthusiastic guy,” said Petrie.

“You can see what football means to him. He’s a breath of fresh air his positive approach is really uplifting for the group.”

