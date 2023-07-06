Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property

Police say the death in the city's Alloway Place is not being treated as suspicious.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Alloway Place, Dundee. Image: Google Maps

A 43-year-old man has died suddenly at a property in Dundee.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and his identity is not known.

The discovery was made early on Thursday morning at flats in Alloway Place, near the Kingsway.

A witness described seeing several emergency vehicles, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service outside the property early on Thursday.

No suspicious circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Alloway Place in Dundee at around 7.05am on Thursday following the sudden death of a 43-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from The Courier

Dylan Levitt is pictured at Hibs' East Lothian training base after joining from Dundee United
Dylan Levitt on Dundee United departure as Hibs new boy reveals Easter Road talks…
King Charles III leaving St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh following the service of thanksgiving, followed by Catherine, princess of Wales.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: More Scottish parties please Charles (as long as you're paying next time)
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
Dundee still 'very active' in the transfer market says Tony Docherty as he targets…
Law Nursery in Dundee.
Final nail in coffin for Dundee Law Nursery as closure confirmed by Scottish Government
Dave Mackay has been impressed with Andrew Tod in pre-season. Images: Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay on areas Dunfermline want to strengthen and 'important season' for Andrew Tod
Evan Towler playing for Aberdeen FC. Image: SNS
Evan Towler tipped for 'big future' as Aberdeen youngster set to join Montrose next…
Iain Donald appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Giggling Perthshire drink-driver banned after rolling backwards in 'one-tonne metal weapon'
The sign on the wall warning about dog poo mess in Broughty Ferry
Broughty Ferry dog poo crusaders put up warning sign to owners
Fruit picker Jianu Elena Madacily harvesting strawberries under a polytunnel on a farm in Angus in 2017.
BRIAN HENDERSON: Fruit pickers ARE skilled workers - and ignoring farmers won't fix labour…
Ruaraidh McCartney was found guilty at the High Court in Stirling.
Triple rapist farm worker from Perthshire who 'got a thrill' from pain 'smirked' after…