Man, 43, dies suddenly at Dundee property

A 43-year-old man has died suddenly at a property in Dundee.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and his identity is not known.

The discovery was made early on Thursday morning at flats in Alloway Place, near the Kingsway.

A witness described seeing several emergency vehicles, including Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service outside the property early on Thursday.

No suspicious circumstances

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to an address in Alloway Place in Dundee at around 7.05am on Thursday following the sudden death of a 43-year-old man.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”