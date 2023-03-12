Just three dog fouling fines paid in Dundee last year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Just three fines for dog fouling in Dundee have been paid, new data have revealed.

Dundee City Council issued 10 fixed penalty notices for dog fouling between last January and mid-February 2023, but only three of these have been paid.

Over the last five years, only 25% of dog owners paid the penalty.

Of the 181 fixed penalty fines issued, 46 were settled.

Where were people fined?

Areas where fines have been issued include:

Charleston

Lochee

Ardler

Kirkton

Fintry

Mid Craigie

Elsewhere in Tayside, similarly low numbers of fines were paid.

In neighbouring Angus, 14 fines were issued but only half were paid.

Perth and Kinross Council dished out five fines but only secured one payment.

Meanwhile, in Fife, 19 fixed penalty notices were issued but only seven were paid.

Under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act 2003 anyone in charge of a dog can be fined £80 if they do not immediately pick up waste left by their animal in a public place.

Fines can be issued by police officers and council wardens.

If unpaid, the charge rises to £100 and if it remains unresolved the council can start court action.

Fighting back against dog poo in Dundee

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said the authority “actively encourages” dog walkers to be responsible and pick up dog mess.

They added: “All dog fouling complaints are investigated and the information is used to help inform further action.

“Early-morning and late-evening patrols are carried out and fixed penalties are issued when an offence has been witnessed.

“We also have in excess of 1,300 dog waste bins which annually collect approximately 180 tonnes of dog waste.

“Under the current legislation, fouling must be picked up immediately after a dog has fouled.

“A number of initiatives are in place to help tackle the problem, including the Green Dog Walkers Scheme.”

“Anyone with information on dog fouling should phone 01382 436285 or email animal.control@dundeecity.gov.uk.”