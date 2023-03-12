More than half of dog poo fines in Fife unpaid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The locations of dog walkers caught leaving poo behind in Fife have been revealed.

Nineteen fines were issued in the Kingdom last year, from Kincardine to Auchtermuchty, but only seven were paid.

Data obtained by The Courier reveals where the culprits were caught.

It also shows 126 fixed penalty notices have been issued in the last five years, but only 56 were paid.

Where were the fines issued?

In the last year fines were issued in the following locations:

Stupart Road Kincardine

Kenmount Place, Kennoway (two fines)

Ravencraig Park, Kirkcaldy

Blairadam Park, Kelty

Old School House, Dewar Street, Dunfermline

Maxis Bank, Buckhaven

Lochty Avenue, Kinglassie

Robert Smith Court, Lumphinnaans

School Brae, Dysart

Harriet Street, Kirkcaldy

Wood Stock Court, Glenrothes

Burgh Court, Lochgelly

Leslie, Glenrothes

Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy

Street Record, Kirkcaldy

Pitmeddan Wynd, Auchtermuchty (two fines)

Earn Road Footpath, Kirkcaldy

The Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act was published in 2003 as a way to protect members of the public from abandoned dog waste left on streets and roads.

Both police and authorised council staff can issue a fixed penalty notice of £80.

In Tayside similarly low numbers were found.

Neighbouring Dundee City Council issued 10 fines last year but only received three payments.

In Perth and Kinross, five fixed penalty notices were dished out but only one was paid, while in Angus 16 charges were issued and seven payments collected.

Fighting back against dog poo in Fife

Dawn Jamieson, Fife Council’s safer communities manager, said: “Dog fouling is an observable offence, so to be able to issue a fixed penalty, we have to witness the act taking place, or have members of the public willing to give a formal statement to enable us to take any action.

“We also need to know the identity of the individual in charge of the dog at the time the offence takes place to be able to issue a fixed penalty.

“The fixed penalty notice is £80 and increases if unpaid after 28 days.

“If the fine remains unpaid, Fife Council can take steps to recover the debt.

“Dog waste can be disposed of in any public general waste bin.

“If you see someone failing to clean up after their dog and would like to report it, it can be reported to a local councillor who can pass on the information in confidence.

“If anyone has information on who may be responsible, please report it at www.fife.gov.uk/dogfouling, giving as much information as possible, or call 03451 550022.”