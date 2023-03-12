Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year

By Ben MacDonald
March 12 2023, 9.00am Updated: March 12 2023, 12.40pm
Half of the fines issued by Angus Council over the last 12 months have not been paid. Image: Jason Hedges
Half of the fines issued by Angus Council over the last 12 months have not been paid. Image: Jason Hedges

Just seven fines for failing to pick up dog mess were paid in Angus last year.

Only 14 fixed penalty notices were issued to dog walkers who failed to pick up the waste between last January and mid-February 2023.

Just half of these were paid.

Data obtained by The Courier show 50 fines were given out across Angus in the last five years but only 44% of them – 22 fines – were paid.

Where have fines been issued?

In the last year fines have been issued in:

  • Arbroath
  • Brechin
  • Forfar
  • Kirriemuir
  • Montrose
  • Monifieth
Montrose beach is a popular spot for dog walkers. Image: Kim Cessford.

Under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act 2003 anyone in charge of a dog can be fined £80 if they do not immediately pick up waste left by their animal in a public place.

Fines can be issued by police officers and council wardens.

If unpaid, the charge rises to £100 and if it remains unresolved the council can start court action.

In 2020/21 20 fines were issued in Angus but 11 were ignored.

How does this compare to other councils?

Neighbouring Dundee City Council issued 10 fines last year and three were paid.

In Fife, 19 fines were handed out and seven settled.

In Perth, five fixed penalty notices were issued but only one was paid.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Where an £80 fixed penalty notice has been issued for dog fouling, the penalty must be paid within 28 days.

“Thereafter, the penalty rises to £100 or can be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for prosecution through the criminal courts.

“Whether or not criminal proceedings are raised is a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

“We encourage people to report dog fouling incidents to us online but clearly the most effective way in which to reduce incidents of dog fouling is for owners to take responsibility and clear up after their pets.

“We have approximately 1,600 litter bins (including dog waste bins) across Angus that can be used by people picking up after their pets in public.”

Fighting back against dog poo in Angus

A Green Dog Walker group is in operation in Angus.

People who sign up to the scheme pledge to pick up their dog’s mess, carry extra bags and remind other walkers to clean up after their pet.

The initiative was created by two Falkirk residents who had had enough of seeing mess on their walks. There are now more than 3,000 Green Dog Walkers across the UK and Ireland.

