Just seven dog fouling fines paid in Angus last year

Just seven fines for failing to pick up dog mess were paid in Angus last year.

Only 14 fixed penalty notices were issued to dog walkers who failed to pick up the waste between last January and mid-February 2023.

Just half of these were paid.

Data obtained by The Courier show 50 fines were given out across Angus in the last five years but only 44% of them – 22 fines – were paid.

Where have fines been issued?

In the last year fines have been issued in:

Arbroath

Brechin

Forfar

Kirriemuir

Montrose

Monifieth

Under the Dog Fouling (Scotland) Act 2003 anyone in charge of a dog can be fined £80 if they do not immediately pick up waste left by their animal in a public place.

Fines can be issued by police officers and council wardens.

If unpaid, the charge rises to £100 and if it remains unresolved the council can start court action.

In 2020/21 20 fines were issued in Angus but 11 were ignored.

How does this compare to other councils?

Neighbouring Dundee City Council issued 10 fines last year and three were paid.

In Fife, 19 fines were handed out and seven settled.

In Perth, five fixed penalty notices were issued but only one was paid.

A spokesperson for Angus Council said: “Where an £80 fixed penalty notice has been issued for dog fouling, the penalty must be paid within 28 days.

“Thereafter, the penalty rises to £100 or can be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for prosecution through the criminal courts.

“Whether or not criminal proceedings are raised is a matter for the Procurator Fiscal.

“We encourage people to report dog fouling incidents to us online but clearly the most effective way in which to reduce incidents of dog fouling is for owners to take responsibility and clear up after their pets.

“We have approximately 1,600 litter bins (including dog waste bins) across Angus that can be used by people picking up after their pets in public.”

Fighting back against dog poo in Angus

A Green Dog Walker group is in operation in Angus.

People who sign up to the scheme pledge to pick up their dog’s mess, carry extra bags and remind other walkers to clean up after their pet.

The initiative was created by two Falkirk residents who had had enough of seeing mess on their walks. There are now more than 3,000 Green Dog Walkers across the UK and Ireland.