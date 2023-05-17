Sir Bob Geldof heading for Fife as The Boomtown Rats to headline Rockore festival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sir Bob Geldof is heading for Fife as The Boomtown Rats get set to headline Rockore festival.

The 1970s band, best known for hits such as I Don’t Like Mondays, will perform at the fifth anniversary of the Lochore Meadows event on Sunday August 19.

Joining them on the day are the likes of Big Country, QFX and The Columbos.

Completing the line-up are Fife bands Deaf Monkey and The Sunset Spirit, as well as Bon Jovi and Pink tribute acts.

The Boomtown Rats became the first Irish band to have a UK number one single with Rat Trap in 1978.

After releasing six albums the band split in 1986, but reformed in 2013 and released their seventh album, Citizens of Boomtown, in 2020.

Joining Sir Bob on stage are original Boomtown Rats members Pete Briquette and Simon Crowe – with the addition of Alan Dunn and Darren Beale.

Bringing Boomtown to Fife

The Live Aid icon said: “Long before England copped on to this band, the boys and girls of Scotland kept us going until we’d gone all the way.

“We’re looking forward to bringing a little slice of Boomtown to the burgers of Fife. See you in August.”

Fans have reacted to the news on the Rockore Facebook page.

Helen Turner said: “Fantastic! Saw them at Rewind and they were fab.”

And Malcolm Taylor posted: “Fantastic line up guys, well done.”

The festival has sold out each year since its inception, however tickets for this year’s event are still available.

