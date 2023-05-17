Humza Yousaf: You can trust the SNP with your money

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf: You can trust the SNP with your money

The first minister tried to assure the public during a financial scandal while also claiming party members will 'dig deep' to help fund the next election campaign.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf
Humza Yousaf insisted voters can trust the SNP with their money. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson.

Humza Yousaf claimed voters and party members can trust the SNP with their money despite the party’s ongoing finances scandal.

The first minister, in an interview on Tuesday, was also confident independence supporters will “dig deep” to help fund the SNP’s next election campaign.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Mr Yousaf admitted he had endured a tough start as leader but insisted his party is still in a “strong place”.

Asked directly whether Scots should trust the SNP with their money, he responded: “They can, and should.”

He added: “I have made it clear from the first day that I came into this position that we will have a governance and transparency review. That’s very much under way.

“Although we’ll look to donations, we rely on our grassroots membership to raise those funds for a future independence referendum, and no doubt our members will dig deep.”

Former SNP chief Peter Murrell with his wife, ex-first minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Former SNP chief Peter Murrell was previously arrested. Image: PA.

In April, former SNP chief Peter Murrell – who is married to Nicola Sturgeon – was arrested as police probed the spending of £600,000 earmarked for an independence campaign.

Later that month the party’s former treasurer Colin Beattie, who is also an MSP, was taken into custody.

Both were later released without charge but the police investigation continues.

Further questions emerged after it was discovered the SNP had bought a luxury motorhome which was kept at Mr Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline.

It was later revealed the party’s auditors quit last autumn and went months without being replaced.

Since Mr Yousaf took power a new firm has been appointed. He reckons they can meet a key deadline at the end of May to ensure the party receives key funds at Westminster.

The first minister said: “Certainly the last conversation we had with the auditors, they were confident in meeting that deadline.”

Meanwhile, The Herald reported the SNP failed to disclose fears of losing £145,000 as a result of their auditors stepping back.

