Angus-born SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Angus-born SNP treasurer arrested in party finance probe

Colin Beattie, 71, who has been the MSP for Musselburgh since 2011, was taken into custody by officers this morning.

By Justin Bowie
An external view of parliament in Edinburgh.
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.

The SNP’s Angus-born treasurer has been arrested by police in connection with their investigation into the party’s finances.

Colin Beattie, 71, who has been the MSP for Musselburgh since 2011, was taken into custody by officers this morning.

It comes nearly two weeks after the arrest and release of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Beattie, born in Forfar, served as the party’s treasurer for 16 years from 2004 until 2020 when he was replaced by Fife MP Douglas Chapman.

But Mr Chapman quit in frustration after claiming he had not been given enough information to do the job.

Mr Beattie stepped in again and resumed his role overseeing the party’s finances.

First Minister Humza Yousaf admitted he had been “surprised” by the arrest today.

He told journalists in Holyrood: “It’s clearly a very serious matter indeed. Of course I’m surprised that one of my colleagues has been arrested.”

The SNP leader also denied his party was being run in a “criminal way”.

The ongoing police investigation centres around the spending of £600,000 which was originally earmarked for independence campaigning.

Dozens of police were in attendance at Mr Murrell and Ms Sturgeon’s home on April 5 when he was arrested.

Former SNP chief Peter Murrell was previously arrested. Image: PA.

Officers stood guard outside as a tent was erected outside the property as investigators searched the Lanarkshire home for evidence.

On the same day, a campervan worth more than £100,000 was seized from Mr Murrell’s mother’s home in Dunfermline.

SNP sources claimed the luxury motorhome had been bought for campaigning in the 2021 election due to Covid restrictions.

But opposition MSPs cast doubt on that explanation.

It also emerged the SNP’s auditors quit last year and have not yet been replaced.

First Minister and SNP leader Humza Yousaf
New First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf revealed he had been unaware of this before he took over from Ms Sturgeon in the top job.

Party insiders warned the SNP leader must now drastically overhaul his party to increase transparency.

A leaked video from 2021 showed his predecessor Ms Sturgeon brushing off concerns from members about the SNP’s finances.

Mr Yousaf has promised a review into what must be fixed within the party.

But on Monday, a Fife SNP veteran slammed party members who had shared footage of Ms Sturgeon to the media.

Ex-Presiding Officer Tricia Marwick criticised people who feel “more important than the SNP” and told them to “get a grip” if they think their individual views are important.

Mr Beattie’s arrest comes hours before Mr Yousaf planned to outline his priorities for his government as MSPs return to Holyrood.

‘Deeply concerning’

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said today: “This is yet another deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.”

Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “The police investigation into the SNP’s murky finances is consuming the party – and Humza Yousaf has to get a grip of the situation, rather than stand by wringing his hands.

“He must show some leadership and suspend Colin Beattie – along with Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon.”

Mr Yousaf said he would speak to Mr Beattie about his current role on Holyrood’s public audit committee.

He said: “I’ll consider that. I’ll have to speak to Colin. Clearly there are pertinent issues around his role.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
The SNP's treasurer was arrested. Image: Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented