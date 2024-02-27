Dog walker shot dead in Perthshire as police launch murder investigation

Police have launched a murder investigation after a dog walker was shot dead in broad daylight in Aberfeldy.

Brian Low, 65, was shot as he walked his dog in the Pitilie area on the outskirts of the town at around 8.30am on February 17.

Police Scotland has now launched a murder investigation after a post-mortem confirmed he had been shot.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Brian’s family at this very difficult time and we are doing all we can to get them answers.

“We have been carrying out extensive inquiries since Brian’s death and detectives are working alongside uniformed officers to establish the full circumstances.

“Our inquiries have so far have revealed that Brian was out walking his black Labrador along a remote track, shortly before 8.30am when he was fatally shot.

“Although this is a remote location, we would be keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“I am also appealing directly to the local community, who might have information that could help.

“Anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant they feel it may be, should come forward and speak to detectives.

“Please do not assume that the police already know the information you have.”

Local Area Commander Greg Burns said: “I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for this small, rural community.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure people that we are working round the clock to find out what happened to Brian.

“We will have additional high-visibility patrols in the area and you will see significant police activity over the coming days.

“Anyone with any concerns can approach these officers at any time.”

MSP: ‘This is a devastating announcement’

John Swinney, MSP for the area, posted on X: “This is a devastating announcement and I express my sympathy to the family of Brian Low.

“I have spoken with Police Scotland and have been assured there is a strong police locally to address public anxiety.

“I encourage anyone with information to contact the police.”

Murdo Fraser, fellow MSP for the region, said: “This is awful to hear and will be a real shock to local residents in a small community like Aberfeldy.

“I am sure the police will do all they can to assure the public of their safety, and pursue their investigations vigorously.”

