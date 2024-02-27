Forfar garden centre owners hit back at rumours, saying we’re not closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Forfar garden centre owners hit back at rumours, saying we’re not closing

The owners of Ferngreen Garden and Gift Centre have squashed speculation over their intention to sell the business.

By Kaya Macleod
Mike Ower outside his business Ferngreen Garden centre in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Mike Ower outside his business Ferngreen Garden centre in Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Ferngreen Garden and Gift Centre owners have spoken out in response to speculation in Forfar that it is shutting its doors.

The rumour was that the Kirriemuir Road business had been acquired by AM Phillips, which operates a showroom for lorries, vans and trucks at Muiryfalds.

Garden centre owners Michael and Karen Ower first became aware of the gossip from customers.

Karen said: “I thought it was a bit odd when a customer came in the door and said, ‘Are your plants in the half-price sale?’.

“I looked at him and said we aren’t having a sale. It was then that the rumour came out.”

Meanwhile Michael took to social media to address the speculation.

He said: “This is simply not true about us shutting and it may deter people from visiting.

“It’s really one of those things that has grown arms and legs.”

AM Phillip director Philip Gordon also commented on the post to say the rumours were not true.

Angus garden centre busier than ever

Ferngreen Garden Centre first opened its doors in 1998. Michael and Karen previously owned a nursery growing bedding and basket plants business in 1993 at Burrelton.

The business owners said spring is their busiest time of year.

Karen said they have plants booked in to come right throughout every season.

There is fresh stock arriving every week from now until the end of July.

Mike shows the variety of bulbs in Ferngreen Garden Centre in Angus. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Staff members Melanie Bastianiello and Graham Bell getting ready for a busy few months. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Karen added: “We ordered Christmas stock in December for the following year.

“It’s a busy time from now on because seed potatoes and tomato plants are in their traditional growing time.

“Then you have spring and summer our peak is from now until the end of July.”

She said she appreciates the support of the community.

She adds: “I would like to thank everybody who supported us since we opened and shared our post.

“We are feeling the love, and we are not closing.”

More from Business

The report discusses the future of the North Sea (Ben Birchall/PA)
Aberdeen could see ‘second renaissance’ with North Sea energy grid, says Brown
Around 900 jobs are going at Sony’s PlayStation division, affecting positions in the UK (Sony/PA)
Sony to close London studio as part of 900 PlayStation job cuts
Marks & Spencer said their light-up gin bottle (left) was similar to Aldi’s version (right) (Stobbs IP Limited/PA)
Aldi loses appeal against High Court ruling over Christmas gin bottles design
The Government’s insulation scheme was designed to help people to save money on energy bills by making their homes more energy efficient (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Great British Insulation Scheme will take ’60 years to meet target’, MPs hear
Alan Bates gave evidence to the committee on Tuesday (Sam Tobin/PA)
Post Office campaigner Alan Bates tells Government to ‘get on and pay people’
The Single Cask is looking to add to its team. Image: The Single Cask
Fife firm offering dram good job as whisky taster
A senior civil servant has said it is ‘completely incorrect’ to say that ministers have been pushing to slow down compensation payouts to subpostmasters affected by the Horizon IT scandal (James Manning/PA)
‘Completely incorrect’ to say ministers want to slow down Post Office payouts
Ryanair has agreed to a deal with On the Beach to offer its flights on the holiday platform (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ryanair agrees deal with On the Beach as it draws line under bookings feud
Sarah John, chief cashier and the production of the new King Charles III £10 note (Bank of England/PA)
From a Roman gold bar to Bitcoin: Bank of England Museum charts money evolution
Building materials firm Brickability Group has seen shares tumble after warning earnings will be at the lower end of forecasts as sales continue to slumped amid woes in the housing market (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brickability warns of earnings hit as demand remains under pressure