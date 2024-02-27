Forfar garden centre owners hit back at rumours, saying we’re not closing

Ferngreen Garden and Gift Centre owners have spoken out in response to speculation in Forfar that it is shutting its doors.

The rumour was that the Kirriemuir Road business had been acquired by AM Phillips, which operates a showroom for lorries, vans and trucks at Muiryfalds.

Garden centre owners Michael and Karen Ower first became aware of the gossip from customers.

Karen said: “I thought it was a bit odd when a customer came in the door and said, ‘Are your plants in the half-price sale?’.

“I looked at him and said we aren’t having a sale. It was then that the rumour came out.”

Meanwhile Michael took to social media to address the speculation.

He said: “This is simply not true about us shutting and it may deter people from visiting.

“It’s really one of those things that has grown arms and legs.”

AM Phillip director Philip Gordon also commented on the post to say the rumours were not true.

Angus garden centre busier than ever

Ferngreen Garden Centre first opened its doors in 1998. Michael and Karen previously owned a nursery growing bedding and basket plants business in 1993 at Burrelton.

The business owners said spring is their busiest time of year.

Karen said they have plants booked in to come right throughout every season.

There is fresh stock arriving every week from now until the end of July.

Karen added: “We ordered Christmas stock in December for the following year.

“It’s a busy time from now on because seed potatoes and tomato plants are in their traditional growing time.

“Then you have spring and summer our peak is from now until the end of July.”

She said she appreciates the support of the community.

She adds: “I would like to thank everybody who supported us since we opened and shared our post.

“We are feeling the love, and we are not closing.”