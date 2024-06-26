EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt gains ‘coach perspective’ from SFA studies – but Dundee United ace makes ’10 more years’ quip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt gains ‘coach perspective’ from SFA studies – but Dundee United ace makes ’10 more years’ quip

Watt hopes to formally complete his Uefa "A" Licence before 2025.

Dundee United man Tony Watt in full flow at Glebe Park.
Tony Watt in full flow at Glebe Park. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Tony Watt insists working towards his Uefa “A” Licence has given him a new perspective on his role on the pitch.

But the Dundee United forward has joked that he has another 10 YEARS as a player before he considers a step into the dugout.

Watt, 30, was a pivotal performer for the Tangerines as they romped to the Championship title last term, racking up 15 goals and nine assists.

But there was no rest for the wicked during the close season, with Watt reporting to the Scottish FA’s Performance Centre in Edinburgh to continue his studies alongside the likes of Aidan McGeady, Lee Wallace and ex-United man Lewis Toshney.

“Hopefully, I can get that finished before the turn of the year and that’ll be in the bag, and we can see where it takes me,” the former Hearts, Motherwell and Celtic man told Courier Sport.  

Tony Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin
Watt, right, and Dundee United gaffer Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“People have told me to do the coaching badges while I am playing so that I can see the game from a coach’s perspective; see why we are doing things and what the reason is and try to be a leader on the pitch.

“I think I’ve been looking at the game a bit differently for the last four or five years, in terms of my maturity. Instead of having a moan about why we are doing things, I’ll think about the reason for it.

“Even if it’s not always easy on the eye, I’ll understand why it’s important and why we are devoting time to it. Every coach I’ve ever worked under works really hard and put endless hours in. You need to appreciate that.

“We’ve got the easiest job – we come in, train, and go home!”

Watt: I’ve got 10 years left in me

Watt posted a picture of the students on X, formerly known as Twitter on May 17, with the light-hearted caption: “Anybody needing a gaffer???”

However, there are plenty of miles left in the legs, with Watt adamant he has the experience and nous to effectively alter his style in the coming years, if necessary.

Tony Watt slams home Dundee United's second goal of the game at Brechin
Watt slams home United’s second goal of the game at Brechin. Image: SNS

He added: “I don’t want to look too far into the future, but I think I know the game well enough that I can help myself for the next few years of my career while I’m getting older and try to tailor my game – I’ve still got another 10 years left in me!”

Momentum aim

Watt has picked up where he left off last season, climbing from the bench at the interval to score the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Brechin City at Glebe Park on Saturday. Kai Fotheringham notched the opener.

And the Tannadice vice-captain reckons the feel-good factor from last term is still in full effect – something United are determined to maintain.

Tony Watt is congratulated by youngster Owen Stirton
Tony Watt is congratulated by youngster Owen Stirton. Image: SNS

The new boys have settled in well and have got involved with the day-to-day stuff,” continued Watt. “We had a good first week. We are still on a high from last season and we need to kick on and use that momentum; not let it die.”

Conversation