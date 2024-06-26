EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt gains ‘coach perspective’ from SFA studies – but Dundee United ace makes ’10 more years’ quip

Tony Watt insists working towards his Uefa “A” Licence has given him a new perspective on his role on the pitch.

But the Dundee United forward has joked that he has another 10 YEARS as a player before he considers a step into the dugout.

Watt, 30, was a pivotal performer for the Tangerines as they romped to the Championship title last term, racking up 15 goals and nine assists.

But there was no rest for the wicked during the close season, with Watt reporting to the Scottish FA’s Performance Centre in Edinburgh to continue his studies alongside the likes of Aidan McGeady, Lee Wallace and ex-United man Lewis Toshney.

“Hopefully, I can get that finished before the turn of the year and that’ll be in the bag, and we can see where it takes me,” the former Hearts, Motherwell and Celtic man told Courier Sport.

“People have told me to do the coaching badges while I am playing so that I can see the game from a coach’s perspective; see why we are doing things and what the reason is and try to be a leader on the pitch.

“I think I’ve been looking at the game a bit differently for the last four or five years, in terms of my maturity. Instead of having a moan about why we are doing things, I’ll think about the reason for it.

“Even if it’s not always easy on the eye, I’ll understand why it’s important and why we are devoting time to it. Every coach I’ve ever worked under works really hard and put endless hours in. You need to appreciate that.

“We’ve got the easiest job – we come in, train, and go home!”

Watt: I’ve got 10 years left in me

Watt posted a picture of the students on X, formerly known as Twitter on May 17, with the light-hearted caption: “Anybody needing a gaffer???”

However, there are plenty of miles left in the legs, with Watt adamant he has the experience and nous to effectively alter his style in the coming years, if necessary.

He added: “I don’t want to look too far into the future, but I think I know the game well enough that I can help myself for the next few years of my career while I’m getting older and try to tailor my game – I’ve still got another 10 years left in me!”

Momentum aim

Watt has picked up where he left off last season, climbing from the bench at the interval to score the second goal in a 2-0 victory over Brechin City at Glebe Park on Saturday. Kai Fotheringham notched the opener.

And the Tannadice vice-captain reckons the feel-good factor from last term is still in full effect – something United are determined to maintain.

“The new boys have settled in well and have got involved with the day-to-day stuff,” continued Watt. “We had a good first week. We are still on a high from last season and we need to kick on and use that momentum; not let it die.”