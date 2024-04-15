Fife stalker claimed he ‘wanted to see dogs one last time’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife stalker claimed he ‘wanted to see dogs one last time’

Graham Ross hung around outside his victim's home and sent unwanted messages.

By Jamie McKenzie
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Ross appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court to admit stalking charges.

A stalker man who tormented his ex-partner at her Fife home for a month tried to justify his behaviour by saying he “wanted to see the dogs one last time”.

Graham Ross, 38, spent about three hours “hanging around” outside the woman’s home on one occasion and in another instance stared at her house from a bench, Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard.

Days later he sent her emails revealing he was aware she had been at the pub “two nights in a row”.

Ross appeared in the dock for sentencing after earlier pleading guilty to stalking between June 1 and 30 last year at her address in Rosyth and from his home in Dunfermline‘s Henryson Road.

Hanging around at house

Prosecutor Matthew McPherson told the court the pair met online and their relationship, this ended in 2023.

The fiscal depute said one evening last June the woman saw Ross sitting on a grit bin across the road from her home.

Mr McPherson said: “She then saw him walking loops around her house, into the park, then sitting back on her fence, drinking a can of beer.

“The witness contacted friends, who attended, and it appeared Mr Ross had been hanging around her house for around three hours.

“(The woman) was particularly alarmed by this and contacted police”.

Around a week later she noticed an email from Ross in her spam folder, having blocked him, which said she had been seen by him in the pub the previous night.

Later that night at around 11.30pm, the woman was outside a pool hall in Rosyth having a cigarette and received another email from Ross which stated: “Two nights in a row.”

Alarmed, she requested a lift home from friends, who arrived to see Ross standing in the front of the pool hall.

He ran off when they asked what he was doing, the court heard.

200 emails, 300-to-400 texts

On another occasion the woman saw Ross sitting on a bench behind her house for between 30 and 45 minutes and he was seen staring at her house several times before walking past the back gate.

Witnesses managed to photograph him.

The fiscal depute said police came to take a statement from the woman in mid-July.

“At this time they saw around 200 emails from Mr Ross and between 300 and 400 text messages”.

Officers spoke to Ross four days later.

He indicated he was suffering from mental health problems and “wanted to see the dogs one last time,” the fiscal said.

After being charged, he acknowledged he was messaging the woman and said there were only two occasions he went near her house.

He said the first was to drop off dog toys and the second was when he decided to pass on the way back home from a fishing trip.

Dogs ‘excuse’

Defence lawyer Alan Davie said his first offender client handled the relationship breakup badly and had hoped for reconciliation.

The solicitor said the dogs were “viewed as an excuse by him to justify to himself trying to see her.

“He did want to see the dogs as well but used that as an excuse”.

Referring to a social work report, Mr Davie said there is a degree of minimisation by Ross and while his client did not believe much of what he did came out of malice, it was alarming behaviour.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told Ross: “Your behaviour was persistent and repeated and must have caused considerable upset and alarm to the lady concerned.”

The sheriff sentenced Ross to 100 hours of unpaid work and made a two-year non-harassment order.

