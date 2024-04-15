St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity join up with Aberdeen supporters in ‘end VAR’ protest

St Johnstone supporters’ group, Fair City Unity, have asked the Perth club to back the growing movement among Scottish Premiership fan bases to scrap VAR.

FCU, who bring colour and noise to McDiarmid Park’s East Stand and on the road, held up banners before Saturday’s Premiership game against Kilmarnock outlining their position as the end of the current season looms large.

And yesterday they put meat on the bones of the ‘end VAR – not fit for purpose’ stance with a statement released on social media.

FCU have joined up with the Aberdeen Ultras group, who unfurled their own banner during the Dons’ clash with Dundee.

Both Saints and Aberdeen, as clubs, have been angered by match-changing VAR decisions that have gone against them this season.

Ironically, Craig Levein’s side were on the wrong end of a double whammy in a game between the two teams in January.

‘No benefit to fans or clubs’

The FCU statement read: “Yesterday Fair City Unity put over a request to the St Johnstone board and wider governing body of Scottish football to end the use of VAR at the end of this season 2023/24.

“VAR is not fit for purpose due to the lack of investment in both the technology and operators of the system.

“The inconsistent selectiveness and subjective opinions of VAR has not improved the decision making of the match referee, with mistakes continuing to be made.

“VAR has severely impacted the flow of the match for both players and the match attending fan, killing the atmosphere and enjoyment as every decision is overly scrutinised.

“With all clubs and the governing body unwilling to financially support an improved and adequate system, there is no benefit to fans or clubs with the constant disruption to the flow of the match and killing of atmosphere.

“There have been far too many occasions this season affecting all clubs in the league where the match referee is overruled by the VAR referee, only for the original decision to subsequently have been found to be correct or VAR have been selective in what incidents they wish to review.

“With all clubs promoting the sale of season tickets, there is great concern that committed match going fans will simply not renew due to the continued disruption of match day experience and atmosphere.

“In a coordinated approach with the active group of Aberdeen, we ask that VAR does not continue into season 2024/25.

“End VAR – not fit for purpose.”