St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity join up with Aberdeen supporters in ‘end VAR’ protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone fan group Fair City Unity join up with Aberdeen supporters in ‘end VAR’ protest

FCU have outlined their opposition to the Saints board.

By Eric Nicolson
Fair City Unity make their stance clear before kick-off on Saturday.
Fair City Unity make their stance clear before kick-off on Saturday. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone supporters’ group, Fair City Unity, have asked the Perth club to back the growing movement among Scottish Premiership fan bases to scrap VAR.

FCU, who bring colour and noise to McDiarmid Park’s East Stand and on the road, held up banners before Saturday’s Premiership game against Kilmarnock outlining their position as the end of the current season looms large.

And yesterday they put meat on the bones of the ‘end VAR – not fit for purpose’ stance with a statement released on social media.

FCU have joined up with the Aberdeen Ultras group, who unfurled their own banner during the Dons’ clash with Dundee.

Aberdeen fans are of a similar mind.
Aberdeen fans are of a similar mind. Image: Shutterstock.

Both Saints and Aberdeen, as clubs, have been angered by match-changing VAR decisions that have gone against them this season.

Ironically, Craig Levein’s side were on the wrong end of a double whammy in a game between the two teams in January.

‘No benefit to fans or clubs’

The FCU statement read: “Yesterday Fair City Unity put over a request to the St Johnstone board and wider governing body of Scottish football to end the use of VAR at the end of this season 2023/24.

“VAR is not fit for purpose due to the lack of investment in both the technology and operators of the system.

“The inconsistent selectiveness and subjective opinions of VAR has not improved the decision making of the match referee, with mistakes continuing to be made.

“VAR has severely impacted the flow of the match for both players and the match attending fan, killing the atmosphere and enjoyment as every decision is overly scrutinised.

“With all clubs and the governing body unwilling to financially support an improved and adequate system, there is no benefit to fans or clubs with the constant disruption to the flow of the match and killing of atmosphere.

“There have been far too many occasions this season affecting all clubs in the league where the match referee is overruled by the VAR referee, only for the original decision to subsequently have been found to be correct or VAR have been selective in what incidents they wish to review.

Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a VAR penalty.
Referee John Beaton points to the spot awarding Aberdeen a VAR penalty. Image: SNS.

“With all clubs promoting the sale of season tickets, there is great concern that committed match going fans will simply not renew due to the continued disruption of match day experience and atmosphere.

“In a coordinated approach with the active group of Aberdeen, we ask that VAR does not continue into season 2024/25.

“End VAR – not fit for purpose.”

More from St Johnstone FC

All focus on Dens Park. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers: What's going to happen ahead of third attempt to play controversial…
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone have had a 'bad recipe' for Premiership success all season
Ryan McGowan and David Keltjens walking off after a dispiriting defeat to Kilmarnock.
3 St Johnstone talking points: ANOTHER false dawn, you get what you pay for…
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone back on the 'rollercoaster' after a 'hell of a frustrating…
Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock: Key moments, star man and player ratings as long wait…
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens.
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens wants to continue split success story
St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh attracting international attention and Craig Levein believes best yet…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why he hopes Perth side are 'turning a…
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.
Derek McInnes: Why I believe St Johnstone WILL stay in the Premiership

Conversation