Fife mum says mould-covered flat ‘unfit for a dog’

A Fife mum says her flat is unfit for a dog to live in because of the levels of dampness and mould.

Izzy Bruce, 44, says she fears her ceiling will collapse every time it rains due to leaks in the roof of the Methil property, which she rents privately.

She also has concerns about the impact living at the Wellesley Road flat for the last eight years has had on her and her 10-year-old daughter.

Izzy says she sleeps in the living room because the mould has become so bad in her bedroom.

She told The Courier: “The walls are so damp I’m scared to switch the lights on.

“I now sleep in the living room as the mould and dampness is so bad it’s covered the wall and ceiling with thick, black mould.

“It’s that bad I now fear that the ceiling will collapse due to the water coming in every time it rains.

“The stress of living in such conditions is now taking its toll on our wellbeing.

“I’ve raised concerns on numerous occasions with the landlord but they are just being ignored.

“One inspector told me to scrub the walls and everything will be OK.

“Another tried to claim the stains were because I smoked, not because of the dampness.

“I’m charged £395 per month yet I wouldn’t let a dog live in such conditions.”

Methil SNP councillor John O’Brien, who has been alerted to Izzy’s case, branded it a “disgrace”.

He said: “The conditions are the worst I’ve seen in a property in my time as a councillor.

‘To expect people to live in such awful conditions is an embarrassment’

“To expect people to live in such awful conditions and actually charge rent is a disgrace and an embarrassment.

“The council has worked so hard to increase the housing stock and bring improvements to Methil.

“We have new homes built and a new rail link due to open which will be a massive boost for town.

“Then we still have landlords peddling properties like this, expecting people to live in appalling conditions.

“I was so shocked by what Izzy and her daughter have to endure that I’m working to see if we can find her a way out.

“I’ve also reported the rental company to Fife Council’s housing department.

“Sadly, because Izzy is in a private let, it’s proving more difficult to get her rehomed.

“We have a housing shortage and even housing charities are struggling to find an alternative property for her.”

Izzy rents the flat through Premiere Rentals in Kirkcaldy, which acts on behalf of the private landlord.

The firm has failed to respond to several requests for comment.