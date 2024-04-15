Fife mum says mould-covered flat ‘unfit for a dog’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum says mould-covered flat ‘unfit for a dog’

A councillor has branded the conditions in Izzy Bruce's Methil home the worst he has ever seen.

By Neil Henderson
Methil mum, Izzy Bruce says her falt is unfit to live in because of the severe damp and mould.
Izzy Bruce in her mould-covered Methil flat. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife mum says her flat is unfit for a dog to live in because of the levels of dampness and mould.

Izzy Bruce, 44, says she fears her ceiling will collapse every time it rains due to leaks in the roof of the Methil property, which she rents privately.

She also has concerns about the impact living at the Wellesley Road flat for the last eight years has had on her and her 10-year-old daughter.

Izzy says she sleeps in the living room because the mould has become so bad in her bedroom.

Damp and mould has made the bedroom unlivable.
Dampness and mould on the bedroom wall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Izzy Bruce shows some of the mould and damp at her Methil flat.
Mould in a cupboard. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She told The Courier: “The walls are so damp I’m scared to switch the lights on.

“I now sleep in the living room as the mould and dampness is so bad it’s covered the wall and ceiling with thick, black mould.

“It’s that bad I now fear that the ceiling will collapse due to the water coming in every time it rains.

“The stress of living in such conditions is now taking its toll on our wellbeing.

“I’ve raised concerns on numerous occasions with the landlord but they are just being ignored.

Damp on the walls and ceiling at the Methil property.
The conditions in the flat have been branded a “disgrace”. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Black mould due to the damp conditions.
Blinds and a window sill are also mouldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Izzy has been forced to live and sleep in the living room due to the dire conditions.
Izzy says she sleeps in the living room due to the state of her bedroom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“One inspector told me to scrub the walls and everything will be OK.

“Another tried to claim the stains were because I smoked, not because of the dampness.

“I’m charged £395 per month yet I wouldn’t let a dog live in such conditions.”

Methil SNP councillor John O’Brien, who has been alerted to Izzy’s case, branded it a “disgrace”.

He said: “The conditions are the worst I’ve seen in a property in my time as a councillor.

‘To expect people to live in such awful conditions is an embarrassment’

“To expect people to live in such awful conditions and actually charge rent is a disgrace and an embarrassment.

“The council has worked so hard to increase the housing stock and bring improvements to Methil.

“We have new homes built and a new rail link due to open which will be a massive boost for town.

“Then we still have landlords peddling properties like this, expecting people to live in appalling conditions.

“I was so shocked by what Izzy and her daughter have to endure that I’m working to see if we can find her a way out.

Methil Councillor John O'Brien.
Methil councillor John O’Brien. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“I’ve also reported the rental company to Fife Council’s housing department.

“Sadly, because Izzy is in a private let, it’s proving more difficult to get her rehomed.

“We have a housing shortage and even housing charities are struggling to find an alternative property for her.”

Izzy rents the flat through Premiere Rentals in Kirkcaldy, which acts on behalf of the private landlord.

The firm has failed to respond to several requests for comment.

