Data experts tip Dundee United for Liverpool partnership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Data experts tip Dundee United for Liverpool partnership

The Anfield club's American owners are seeking to buy a second football club.

By Eric Nicolson
Could Dundee United be of interest to Liverpool?
Could Dundee United be of interest to Liverpool? Image: Alan Temple / DC Thomson

Dundee United have been identified as a potential target to be bought by the owners of Liverpool, according to data experts.

When Michael Edwards was lured back by the Anfield giants’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), as their new CEO of football, he made it clear that part of the attraction was their plan to purchase another club.

Following that announcement a few weeks ago, sports tech company Prospect, which utilises AI to aid experts within the field, have revealed who they believe the leading targets could be, compiling a four-club shortlist.

They are are – Toulouse (France), KVC Westerlo (Belgium), Gil Vicente (Portugal) and United.

Prospect’s research has dialled in on the significance of greater work permit flexibility on transfers and loans, influence on tactical style for loan player development and growth in scouting and knowledge networks.

Scottish appeal

Six English Premier League clubs are already partnered with sides in France – the most of any nation – with others in Saudi Arabia (five), Belgium (four), USA (three), Brazil (two), India (two), Portugal (two) and Scotland (two).

Saudi Arabia, the USA, Brazil and India are discounted by Prospect due to various financial and geopolitical reasons.

Andy Robertson was a Dundee United fans' favourite and is now a Liverpool great.
Andy Robertson was a Dundee United fans’ favourite and is now a Liverpool great. Image: Shutterstock.

That leaves France, Belgium, Portugal and Scotland as the predicted markets for Liverpool.

Toulouse is reported to have the highest purchase cost of the four at between £42m to £68.5m, with United suggested to have a price tag between £8.6m and £12.3m.

Last month it emerged that Brighton and Brentford have an interest in investing in United.

It comes on the back of the SFA’s decision to allow Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley to buy a minority shareholding in Hibs.

More from Dundee United

Dundee United will hope for a bumper following this Saturday
When can Dundee United win the Championship? All the permutations as Tangerines near title…
Ross Docherty in action for Dundee United against Morton
EXCLUSIVE: Captain Ross Docherty urges Dundee United to 'put on a show' for fans…
Tony Watt, left, and Louis Moult loving life at Dundee United.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines' Fab Four hit 44 and the Duncan Ferguson…
Glenn Middleton is loving his football as Dundee United edge closer to the title
Glenn Middleton reveals soundtrack to Dundee United title charge: 'No chance we’re changing that!'
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray
Ian Murray 'realistic' about Raith title bid as Rovers boss hails 'fantastic' achievement
Delighted Dundee United players celebrate
Jim Goodwin swerves Raith Rovers clash as Dundee United boss sends clear title message…
3
Dundee United Goalscorer Louis Moult is congratulated by man of the match Ross Docherty
Morton 1-4 Dundee United: Tangerines take massive leap towards Championship title as Ton are…
Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham celebrates his brace at Hampden
Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham the perfect distraction as Kai Fotheringham blanks Dundee United…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United striker 'touch and go' for Morton showdown as Jim Goodwin floats possible…
Twa Teams, One Street logo
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Dundee's deluge disaster and Rangers rage while 5…

Conversation