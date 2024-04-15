Data experts tip Dundee United for Liverpool partnership

Dundee United have been identified as a potential target to be bought by the owners of Liverpool, according to data experts.

When Michael Edwards was lured back by the Anfield giants’ owners, Fenway Sports Group (FSG), as their new CEO of football, he made it clear that part of the attraction was their plan to purchase another club.

Following that announcement a few weeks ago, sports tech company Prospect, which utilises AI to aid experts within the field, have revealed who they believe the leading targets could be, compiling a four-club shortlist.

They are are – Toulouse (France), KVC Westerlo (Belgium), Gil Vicente (Portugal) and United.

Prospect’s research has dialled in on the significance of greater work permit flexibility on transfers and loans, influence on tactical style for loan player development and growth in scouting and knowledge networks.

Scottish appeal

Six English Premier League clubs are already partnered with sides in France – the most of any nation – with others in Saudi Arabia (five), Belgium (four), USA (three), Brazil (two), India (two), Portugal (two) and Scotland (two).

Saudi Arabia, the USA, Brazil and India are discounted by Prospect due to various financial and geopolitical reasons.

That leaves France, Belgium, Portugal and Scotland as the predicted markets for Liverpool.

Toulouse is reported to have the highest purchase cost of the four at between £42m to £68.5m, with United suggested to have a price tag between £8.6m and £12.3m.

Last month it emerged that Brighton and Brentford have an interest in investing in United.

It comes on the back of the SFA’s decision to allow Bournemouth co-owner Bill Foley to buy a minority shareholding in Hibs.