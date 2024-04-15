First look inside ‘stunning’ new cafe at Fife castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

First look inside ‘stunning’ new cafe at Fife castle

The Orangery, at Dunimarle Castle near Culross, has been refurbished with Georgian and Victorian decor.

By Kieran Webster
Gemma Waugh inside the Orangery Cafe.
Gemma Waugh, manager of The Orangery in Dunimarle Castle. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A “stunning” new cafe has opened inside a Fife castle on the banks of the Firth of Forth.

The Orangery, at Dunimarle Castle near Culross, is offering afternoon tea, toasties, sweet treats and burgers for castle visitors.

Manager Gemma Waugh says the tearoom is offering a step-back-in-time experience with its Victorian and Georgian aesthetic.

She told The Courier: “The tearoom has been totally refurbished.

The tearoom opened in March. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
There are plenty of goodies on the menu. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“It’s called The Orangery because a lady who previously owned it, Magdalene Sharpe Erskine, grew oranges, limes and lemons here.

“It was like her greenhouse and she won awards for her oranges in Georgian times.

“The tearoom is looking stunning. The aesthetic is Georgian and Victorian and it has a spiral staircase.

The cafe is set in an old greenhouse that was used to grow oranges. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Afternoon teas can be bought at the cafe. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This place is in a stunning setting with the garden surrounding you.

“The gardens outside are opened up with tables and it has a complete view of the Forth.”

A cafe that previously operated at the site closed around a year ago, before it was taken over and refurbished.

Since opening in March, Gemma says she has received a positive response from customers.

‘I’ve always wanted to run a cafe’

She also hopes the cafe will help boost the castle’s portfolio, which is described as a “hidden gem” on its website.

The 41-year-old, who previously worked as a chef in Alloa, added: “I’ve always wanted to run a cafe but never had the money behind me to do it.

The outdoor seating is surrounded by the gardens. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Views of the Firth of Forth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“A lot of people still don’t know where we are, despite this being a tourist place.

“Folk have been coming in and, so far, we’ve been getting quite a lot of regular customers.

“They’ve been saying that they didn’t even know the place existed and they’re going to tell their friends about us.

Seating overlooking the Firth of Forth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“We’re getting loads of good reviews – so far, so good.”

The cafe is open between 10am and 4pm every Wednesday to Sunday.

The original dwelling on the site of Dunimarle was a medieval castle dating back to the 11th century.

More from Fife

Methil mum, Izzy Bruce says her falt is unfit to live in because of the severe damp and mould.
Fife mum says mould-covered flat 'unfit for a dog'
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife stalker claimed he 'wanted to see dogs one last time'
Revellers at the Links Market in Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy Links Market: All you need to know including opening times, rides and parking
The cannabis farm was at a disused showroom at 16 Whytescauseway, just yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: Google.
Gang had £760k cannabis farm yards from Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
William Budge, 61, may have travelled to Fife. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Edinburgh man, 61, may have travelled to Fife
Tara Patel
Drink-driving student SEVEN times limit at Fife accident site
Crowds line the harbour to welcome RNLB Robert and Catherine Steen to Anstruther. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Anstruther welcomes new £2.5m lifeboat home to East Neuk
Kelty crash
Two women taken to hospital after two-car crash near Kelty
A group pose for a picture in St Andrews at the Kate Kennedy Procession. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession launches 98th event
Tulliallan police investigation
Fife police college probe as senior officers accused of revealing details of undercover colleagues…

Conversation