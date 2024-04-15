First look inside ‘stunning’ new cafe at Fife castle

A “stunning” new cafe has opened inside a Fife castle on the banks of the Firth of Forth.

The Orangery, at Dunimarle Castle near Culross, is offering afternoon tea, toasties, sweet treats and burgers for castle visitors.

Manager Gemma Waugh says the tearoom is offering a step-back-in-time experience with its Victorian and Georgian aesthetic.

She told The Courier: “The tearoom has been totally refurbished.

“It’s called The Orangery because a lady who previously owned it, Magdalene Sharpe Erskine, grew oranges, limes and lemons here.

“It was like her greenhouse and she won awards for her oranges in Georgian times.

“The tearoom is looking stunning. The aesthetic is Georgian and Victorian and it has a spiral staircase.

“This place is in a stunning setting with the garden surrounding you.

“The gardens outside are opened up with tables and it has a complete view of the Forth.”

A cafe that previously operated at the site closed around a year ago, before it was taken over and refurbished.

Since opening in March, Gemma says she has received a positive response from customers.

‘I’ve always wanted to run a cafe’

She also hopes the cafe will help boost the castle’s portfolio, which is described as a “hidden gem” on its website.

The 41-year-old, who previously worked as a chef in Alloa, added: “I’ve always wanted to run a cafe but never had the money behind me to do it.

“A lot of people still don’t know where we are, despite this being a tourist place.

“Folk have been coming in and, so far, we’ve been getting quite a lot of regular customers.

“They’ve been saying that they didn’t even know the place existed and they’re going to tell their friends about us.

“We’re getting loads of good reviews – so far, so good.”

The cafe is open between 10am and 4pm every Wednesday to Sunday.

The original dwelling on the site of Dunimarle was a medieval castle dating back to the 11th century.