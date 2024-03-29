Alphabettio Spaghettio: Watch Kirriemuir DD8 Music’s new video premiered to DCA audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alphabettio Spaghettio: Watch Kirriemuir DD8 Music’s new video premiered to DCA audience

An original song and music video were part of a creative project for the Angus-based music charity behind Kirrie's annual Bonfest.

By Graham Brown
A scene from the music video. Image: DD8 Music
A scene from the music video. Image: DD8 Music

Kirriemuir young people have showcased their creative skills in a Dundee Contemporary Arts premiere of DD8 Music’s latest exciting project.

Alphabettio Spaghettio is an original song and music video produced by the group of local teenagers.

The music charity says it was aimed at re-connecting with the 16+ age group after Covid.

And they hope the spaghetti western-themed work will reach a big audience.

It comes as the spotlight is about to shine on DD8 for it’s major annual event, Kirrie’s Bonfest.

DCA showcase success

Around 100 VIP guests moseyed along to DCA for the Alphabettio Spaghettio premiere.

They were also treated to a 45-minute behind-the-scenes video produced by the teenagers.

It reveals the creative path they took, and the challenges along the way.

And the young people revealed some of those in a Q&A session for the DCA audience.

DD8 Music video
The cast of the music video. Image: DD8 Music

DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson said the young people deserved recognition for their artistic flair and hard work.

Creative Scotland put up funding for the project as part of DD8 Music’s Make Some Noise initiative.

It’s one of a number of projects run by the charity from its base at Bellies Brae in the Angus town.

Scott said the DCA premiere had been an “amazing” night.

“We wanted to connect with the 16+ age group after Covid because we found engaging with them was a little more difficult than it had been,” he said.

DD8 Music video premiere at DCA
Youth worker Luke Ritchie, DD8 manager Scott Ferguson, producer David Falconer, youth worker Bex Warne and Simon Lewis of DCA at the premiere. Image: Paul Reid

“From that came this project and it involved a huge amount of work on their part.

“They were involved in every part of the process, from creating the song and video to the documentary.

“It was a lot of stuff to learn but it’s been a fantastic project.

“And it looks like we’ll repeat this project.”

He added: “We were so happy to give our young people and staff who took part in the project a proper showcase event that their project deserved.

“The feedback has been fantastic and we hope more people can now enjoy it too.”

Both the music video and documentary are available on You Tube.

DD8 Music preparing for Bonfest

DD8 is now turning its sights towards Bonfest at the start of May.

Thousands of AC/DC fans will travel to Kirrie for three days of music celebrating band legend Bon Scott.

The charity admitted funding the event has become a major challenge.

But rockers will enjoy a full line-up of top AC/DC tribute acts and local bands across the weekend of May 3-5.

Powerage UK headline Friday night in the main arena, with Bon UK top of the bill on Saturday.

The festival is estimated to pump around £3/4million into the local economy.

It usually attracts around 3,000 fans from more than 25 countries.

