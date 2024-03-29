Alphabettio Spaghettio: Watch Kirriemuir DD8 Music’s new video premiered to DCA audience

Kirriemuir young people have showcased their creative skills in a Dundee Contemporary Arts premiere of DD8 Music’s latest exciting project.

Alphabettio Spaghettio is an original song and music video produced by the group of local teenagers.

The music charity says it was aimed at re-connecting with the 16+ age group after Covid.

And they hope the spaghetti western-themed work will reach a big audience.

It comes as the spotlight is about to shine on DD8 for it’s major annual event, Kirrie’s Bonfest.

DCA showcase success

Around 100 VIP guests moseyed along to DCA for the Alphabettio Spaghettio premiere.

They were also treated to a 45-minute behind-the-scenes video produced by the teenagers.

It reveals the creative path they took, and the challenges along the way.

And the young people revealed some of those in a Q&A session for the DCA audience.

DD8 Music manager Scott Ferguson said the young people deserved recognition for their artistic flair and hard work.

Creative Scotland put up funding for the project as part of DD8 Music’s Make Some Noise initiative.

It’s one of a number of projects run by the charity from its base at Bellies Brae in the Angus town.

Scott said the DCA premiere had been an “amazing” night.

“We wanted to connect with the 16+ age group after Covid because we found engaging with them was a little more difficult than it had been,” he said.

“From that came this project and it involved a huge amount of work on their part.

“They were involved in every part of the process, from creating the song and video to the documentary.

“It was a lot of stuff to learn but it’s been a fantastic project.

“And it looks like we’ll repeat this project.”

He added: “We were so happy to give our young people and staff who took part in the project a proper showcase event that their project deserved.

“The feedback has been fantastic and we hope more people can now enjoy it too.”

Both the music video and documentary are available on You Tube.

DD8 Music preparing for Bonfest

DD8 is now turning its sights towards Bonfest at the start of May.

Thousands of AC/DC fans will travel to Kirrie for three days of music celebrating band legend Bon Scott.

The charity admitted funding the event has become a major challenge.

But rockers will enjoy a full line-up of top AC/DC tribute acts and local bands across the weekend of May 3-5.

Powerage UK headline Friday night in the main arena, with Bon UK top of the bill on Saturday.

The festival is estimated to pump around £3/4million into the local economy.

It usually attracts around 3,000 fans from more than 25 countries.