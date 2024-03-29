Stagecoach cuts in Perthshire come amid 29% increase in bus usage across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach cuts in Perthshire come amid 29% increase in bus usage across Scotland

A new report from Transport Scotland shows that 301 million bus journeys were made in 2022.

By Sean O'Neil
John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
John Swinney MSP addresses the crowds in St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A raft of proposed Stagecoach cuts in Perthshire come despite bus passenger numbers increasing by 29% across Scotland.

A new report by Transport Scotland shows that 301 million journeys were made by bus in 2022 throughout the country.

The study explained that travelling by bus was by far the most commonly used form of public transport making up 76% of such journeys, compared to 16% by rail.

Stagecoach blamed a reduction in passenger numbers as the main reason for the company axing and reducing vital services across Perthshire.

Announcing their initial plans earlier this year, they said: “In recent years we have been impacted by significantly reduced passenger numbers post-pandemic, with several passenger groups not returning to previous travel habits.”

‘Essential facet of modern life’

Perthshire North SNP MSP John Swinney believes the report is a clear indication that bus services are essential.

The politician held numerous public meetings in Perthshire when the cuts were first announced to hear the concerns of the affected communities.

The bus company’s plans to axe the X7 and 16 route would leave the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

Crowds at public meeting in St Madoes about Stagecoach bus cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Swinney said: “With over 300 million journeys made in the space of a year, it is clear that affordable and accessible bus services remain an essential facet of modern life.

“Ensuring that the public have access to reliable public transport ensures people are able to travel for work, shopping and socialising, whilst also playing a key role in our collective efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“Having met with Stagecoach management, I made clear that I believe a continued, high-quality bus service is essential for my constituents.”

John Swinney MSP at Errol Village Hall meeting. Image: David Farrell

Stagecoach are currently in talks with Perth and Kinross Council regarding the situation but have already gone back on their initial promise to delay implementation of the new timetable until May 27.

The changes will now be made on May 13.

Mr Swinney said: “I note that Stagecoach are currently in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council regarding the future of their timetables.

“It is right that this process is allowed to play out and I will continue to monitor developments.”

Numbers still down from pre-pandemic

Transport Scotland say the pandemic had a huge effect on bus travel in the country.

Despite the near-30% increase in people taking the bus in 2022, the numbers were still down 17% from pre-pandemic levels.

The report states: “Bus travel in Scotland was profoundly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with restrictions on travel and daily activity in place for large parts of 2020 and some of 2021.

“In 2022, there were 301 million bus passenger journeys, an increase of 29% on the previous year.

“Prior to the pandemic, bus passenger journeys had been falling over the longer term. The figures almost halved between 1960 and 1975 and roughly halved again by 2019.”

Stagecoach were approached for further comment.

