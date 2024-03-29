Stagecoach cuts in Perthshire come amid 29% increase in bus usage across Scotland

A raft of proposed Stagecoach cuts in Perthshire come despite bus passenger numbers increasing by 29% across Scotland.

A new report by Transport Scotland shows that 301 million journeys were made by bus in 2022 throughout the country.

The study explained that travelling by bus was by far the most commonly used form of public transport making up 76% of such journeys, compared to 16% by rail.

Stagecoach blamed a reduction in passenger numbers as the main reason for the company axing and reducing vital services across Perthshire.

Announcing their initial plans earlier this year, they said: “In recent years we have been impacted by significantly reduced passenger numbers post-pandemic, with several passenger groups not returning to previous travel habits.”

‘Essential facet of modern life’

Perthshire North SNP MSP John Swinney believes the report is a clear indication that bus services are essential.

The politician held numerous public meetings in Perthshire when the cuts were first announced to hear the concerns of the affected communities.

The bus company’s plans to axe the X7 and 16 route would leave the Carse of Gowrie without a commercial bus service.

Mr Swinney said: “With over 300 million journeys made in the space of a year, it is clear that affordable and accessible bus services remain an essential facet of modern life.

“Ensuring that the public have access to reliable public transport ensures people are able to travel for work, shopping and socialising, whilst also playing a key role in our collective efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

“Having met with Stagecoach management, I made clear that I believe a continued, high-quality bus service is essential for my constituents.”

Stagecoach are currently in talks with Perth and Kinross Council regarding the situation but have already gone back on their initial promise to delay implementation of the new timetable until May 27.

The changes will now be made on May 13.

Mr Swinney said: “I note that Stagecoach are currently in discussions with Perth and Kinross Council regarding the future of their timetables.

“It is right that this process is allowed to play out and I will continue to monitor developments.”

Numbers still down from pre-pandemic

Transport Scotland say the pandemic had a huge effect on bus travel in the country.

Despite the near-30% increase in people taking the bus in 2022, the numbers were still down 17% from pre-pandemic levels.

The report states: “Bus travel in Scotland was profoundly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, with restrictions on travel and daily activity in place for large parts of 2020 and some of 2021.

“In 2022, there were 301 million bus passenger journeys, an increase of 29% on the previous year.

“Prior to the pandemic, bus passenger journeys had been falling over the longer term. The figures almost halved between 1960 and 1975 and roughly halved again by 2019.”

Stagecoach were approached for further comment.